CHARLESTON — If an application is approved by the state, West Virginia American Water Co. (WVAWC) customers will be seeing a rate increase next year.
The state Public Service Commission (PSC) must first approve the company’s request for a 2.77 percent rate hike.
According to the public notice on the application, WVAWC wants to implement a Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) and the first $36 million raised would go to infrastructure replacement and system upgrades in 2020 throughout the company’s 19-county service area, which includes Mercer County.
“The DSIC application would primarily cover the replacement of transmission and distribution mains, valves, hydrants, tanks, meters and service lines,” the notice said.
If approved by the PSC, the average residential customer rate would increase by $1.50 a month, with commercial customers seeing an average hike of $7.12 each month. Industrial rates would increase on an average of $252.22 a month.
The new rate would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
Individual customers will see variations depending on how much water is used.
The public hearing on the application will held at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the Howard M. Cunningham hearing room in the PSC offices at 201 Brooks St., Charleston, W.VA.
Written protests or requests to intervene can be filed by mail to Connie Graley, Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston WV 25323 or filed online at psc.state.wv.us.
In February 2016 the PSC approved a 15.1 percent increase in rates for WVAWC, capturing the company’s investments, approximately $167 million, made from 2013 into 2016.
