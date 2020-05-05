CHARLESTON — Starting May 11, wellness facilities (gyms and fitness centers supervised by licensed professionals) and drive-in movie theaters will be among the next wave of businesses permitted to reopen as part of the Week 3 phase of Gov. Jim Justice’s comeback plan.
Week 2 of the six week plan started Monday.
In wellness facilities, guidelines for reopening include social distancing, Justice said in a statement released Monday evening, and occupancy will be at 50 percent of capacity.
Showers, locker rooms, lockers, swimming pools, hot tubs, common areas and break rooms will remain closed.
All employees must wear protective equipment.
In drive-in theaters, vehicles must be 6 feet apart and customers must remain in their vehicles unless visiting a restroom or obtaining food and/or beverage (if delivery of food and/or beverage is not feasible). Clear paths must be designated to allow customers to enter and exit the restroom and to obtain food and/or beverage without breaking social-distancing requirements.
Several additional types of businesses will be permitted to reopen in the weeks ahead, Justice said in the statement. The opening schedule for these businesses will be based upon the recommendations of state medical experts and upon testing data available at that time.
The Governor’s Office will announce when businesses in Weeks 4-6 will be able to reopen “as soon as possible. Additional guidance on reopening will be made available for each of these businesses at that time.”
Week 2 included small businesses, hair salons, barber shops and outdoor dining. Churches can also open and funeral homes can conduct indoor services.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.