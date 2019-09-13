BRUSHFORK — Since 2001, Dafney Peters has been a fixture at the Bluefield Coal Show.
That’s when her late husband, Charlie Peters, asked her to start a hospitality room for all of the exhibitors who attend the show.
With the help of five other volunteers, she has provided a respite area for the exhibitors – a place to have coffee, snacks and enjoy fellow volunteer Shirley Ofsa’s zucchini bread, which has become a popular treat at the show.
“It’s a place for exhibitors to come to and have some refreshments, a place that gives them a feeling of home,” she said. “It’s also a place where they do a lot of business.”
Peters said it’s a quiet and cool room to discuss and make deals, which is a frequent occurrence, or just to eat their lunches and relax.
“This is the only hospitality room that is done in coal shows,” she said. “Exhibitors tell me they don’t even have one at the large show in Las Vegas. And this is the best (largest) coal show other than Vegas.”
Peters said the hospitality room is busy.
“It’s always like this,” she said of the crowd Thursday afternoon. “It gives you a good feeling to see the people come in and you know they appreciate what you are doing. They really appreciate it.”
Peters said most of them are away from home, so it’s rewarding to offer them that feeling of home.
She also has made many friends over the years and looks forward for their visits, and she also goes out and walks around the arena as well.
“I usually walk around two or three times a day,” she said. “Seeing people and talking with them. They are all very nice.”
Many of those exhibitors were looking for her this year in particular, she said, because they knew her husband had passed away last year.
Charlie Peters was the founder of the show, which he brought back in 1976 after an earlier show became dormant, and had been general chairman until his death, a man well-known and respected not only in the industry but in the community as well.
“They are telling me, ‘I am so glad you came,’” she said. “That makes me feel good to know they care.”
But attending the show this year has been difficult for her.
“I wasn’t going to do it,” she said. “But I knew he would have wanted me to.”
Her husband was honored during Wednesday’s traditional breakfast on the first day of the show and she was there.
“I tried to hold it together,” she said. “It was difficult, but I did it. I could hardly hold back (the tears), but I knew he would want me to.”
During that breakfast, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, the show’s sponsor, presented the first Charlie A. Peters Excellence in Business Award, starting a new tradition for the show.
“That’s a wonderful thing they did in his honor,” she said. “And PEMCO deserved it. They have been here throughout.”
The first honoree was AMRPEMCO, a Bluefield, Va. company that has helped with the show since it started.
Peters also had high praise for Bob Ramsey, owner of Peters Equipment and Ramsey Industrials, and also the new general chairman of the show.
“He has done a wonderful job,” she said.
In 1997, Ramsey purchased Peters Equipment, which was owned by Charlie Peters, who Ramsey said is his mentor.
Dafney Peters also thanked the chamber and all the volunteers.
“The show could not be done without them,” she said. “We have a lot of volunteers and they never complain about the hours, and those hours go on and on. They enjoy it or they would not do it.”
With thousands of people visiting the city during the coal show, it’s a massive effort to host it, but worth it.
“This coal show is the best thing happening in Bluefield,” she said.
But all around the show, people have expressed sorrow about Charlie Peters.
“He was a wonderful man,” she said. “He loved the show.”
Peters said she will continue to volunteer for the show “as long as I can. It’s for him.”
She knows, though, it will never be the same.
“He is not here in person, he’s here in spirit,” she said. “But it has torn a big hole in my heart.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
