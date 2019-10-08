Welch state police begin annual toy drive

WELCH — The Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police has started its annual Christmas Toy Drive.
Amy Click, secretary at the detachment, said the program is starting a month earlier this year to help meet the need.
“We have done this for about 25 years,” she said of the toy drive. “It’s an extremely great program.”
Click said the need is so great they are starting early “to make it better than it’s ever been before.”
Toys can be dropped off at the Welch Detachment now through Dec. 13.
“Please make sure all toys are new and unwrapped,” Click said.
Monetary donations can also be made and they will be used to purchase toys as well, she added.
“All toys will be given out to local children in McDowell County,” she said. “We are very thankful for the support we receive each year and hope to make this year the best yet.”
The detachment is located at 850 Virginia Avenue in Welch. Check donations made out to the West Virginia State Police can be mailed to 850 Virginia Ave, Welch, WV 24801.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
