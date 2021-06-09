Staff report
WELCH — A festival featuring barbecue, live music, a beer garden, an ATV show and family activities is scheduled to start Friday in the City of Welch.
The inaugural WV Coalfields Cookoff WV State BBQ and ATV Festival will take place June 11 and 12 in Welch, organizers said.
The festival, hosted by the City of Welch, will feature the WV State BBQ Championships sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society (KCBS) for pro pitmasters and backyard BBQ teams, as well as live music on Friday and Saturday night, including a battle of the bands, sponsored by Bonfire Recording Studio and Pinecastle Music that offers cash prizes, studio recording time, and travel accommodations. The wining group will also receive consideration with Pinecastle Music for a label release.
Other events include family activities, a beer garden, a public BBQ tasting, kids’ activities, and an ATV show with prizes for the best “ride”, as well as the opportunity to sit in the driver’s seat and take photos in the NASCAR Tribute Racecar representing the US Army on Saturday, June 12, organizers stated. The car, donated by Jeff Adkins and Rick Ware Racing participated in the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Memorial Day Weekend.
Friday and Saturday night will include main stage musical performances. The Georgia Thunderbolts, an up-and-coming southern rock band will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday night and Grammy nominated, bluegrass musician Dale Ann Bradley will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Opening for both bands are local musician Alan “Cathead” Johnson and Stacy Grubb.
Hailing from Rome, Ga. at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, The Georgia Thunderbolts recently released their latest song, “Take It Slow.”
Dale Ann Bradley has two Grammy nominations, an induction into the Kentucky Hall of Fame, and five IBMA Awards for Best Female Vocalist.
“Bluegrass can go anywhere, do anything, rip your heart out and make you laugh,” Bradley said.
Mayor Harold McBride Sr. said the event has been curated to attract many kinds of tourists and fill the lodging establishments in McDowell County.
“The WV Coalfields Cookoff will attract BBQ cookers, ATV enthusiasts, and outdoor tourists to visit the great city of Welch, W.Va.,” McBride said. “In addition to the professional and backyard BBQ cook-off, there will be music contests, arts and crafts, food vendors, the Beer Garden for our guests age 21 and older, and the Kids Korner for our younger audience, we really have something for everyone at this event. With our surrounding mountains being home to the Hatfield McCoy Trail and Welch welcoming off-road machines into the city, we expect the event to be popular with our ATV tourists also and we are creating some contests geared specifically to them. The location also offers easy access to return to the off-road trails surrounding the town,” he continued.
Tickets, contest registration, and more details are available at http://www.wvcoalfieldscookoff.com or at the city offices located at 88 Howard Street in Welch, organizers said. Festival passes are $5 per person in advance, can be purchased online and include tickets for the public BBQ tasting. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Welch, WV Volunteer Fire Department. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free with an adult. Tickets at the gate are $10 and include barbecue tastings.
Several regional and national businesses have signed on as supporting sponsors of the event. Gold and Blue Cabins, Ashland Resort, Little General, Pinecastle Music, Bonfire Music Group, Reconnecting McDowell, Goodson’s Supermarkets, McDowell County Commission on Aging, CW Trailer Locks, Ashland Company Store, Little General, McDowell County Commission, Copper Ridge Landfill, Eva’s House B&B, Renegade Outfitters, Sterling Drive-In and the McDowell County CVB.
For more details and contest rules for the BBQ Cookoff, music contests, ATV competitions, or general festival information, visit the website, www.wvcoalfieldscookoff.com and follow the festival on Facebook or Instagram at @wvcoalfieldscookoff.
