WELCH — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that due to road closures, the Welch DMV Regional Office will close at 11 a.m. on Friday.
The office will reopen on Monday, June 14, at 8:30 a.m., WVDMV officials said.
Customers who need assistance after 11 a.m. Friday may visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov and use the online services portal, or may go to any of the other regional offices nearby, including Princeton, Beckley, Logan and Williamson.
For more information, visit the DMV website at t dmv.wv.gov.
