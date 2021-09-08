Staff report
TAZEWELL, Va. — Testing demand has recently increased across the Western Region in Virginia as cases of COVID-19 are rising due to the more contagious Delta variant. In response to this demand, the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau health districts are offering weekly testing events, VDH officials said Tuesday.
Testing is free of charge, and results are usually available within 24-72 hours. Please contact your local health department for an appointment, VDH officials stated.
Locally, the weekly schedule for testing is:
• Wednesdays at the Buchanan County Health Department from 1 to 4 p.m. The phone number is 276-935-4591.
• Thursdays at the Tazewell County Health Department from1 to 4 p.m. The phone number is 276-988-5585.
The VDH recommends that the following people be tested for COVID-19:
• Those with symptoms or signs of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.
• Those who have had close contact with someone known or suspected to have COVID-19.
• Fully vaccinated people should be tested three to five days following a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, even if you don’t have symptoms.
• People who are not fully vaccinated should be tested immediately after an exposure, and again five to seven days following exposure if the first test is negative.
• Those who participate in activities that are higher risk for COVID-19 exposure (e.g. travel, attending large events where social distancing is not possible, or being in crowded indoor settings).
• Those who have been referred for COVID-19 testing by their healthcare provider or the health department.
• Those who plan to travel or who have recently returned from travel with some exceptions for fully vaccinated people.
• Those who are not fully vaccinated and who plan to visit people at high risk of developing severe COVID-19.
Those who tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three months and recovered do not need to get tested after exposure as long as they do not have symptoms, VDH officials.
The VDH reminded everyone that many locations are available throughout the region and across the Commonwealth for individuals seeking COVID-19 testing. If you are seeking COVID-19 testing, and it is not an emergency, please seek testing at a community test site, such as your local health department, pharmacy, physician’s office, or free clinic.
For questions about COVID-19 testing or a list of testing locations, visit the VDH website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Commented
