BERWIND — With revenue scarce in McDowell County, the county’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) is seeking guidance from the state on criteria related to funding entities like fire departments and cities and towns.
That issue surfaced again at a meeting last week held at Berwind Lake near War.
“If we don’t work together as a county we’re all going to fail,” said Jason Grubb, with the City of Welch, as he asked members of the EDA for financial assistance on a project.
The city needs to repair a parking building, but with limited tax revenue is asking the EDA for about $25,000 for the project.
“We need help on the engineering side of it,” he said, adding that it should qualify because it’s money being spent on infrastructure.
Members also heard funding requests from the Berwind Fire Department, asking for $6,500 to buy radios.
The chief of the Berwind Fire Department said the department used to get state money, but that money is now restricted to vehicles and gear and the radios there are ancient. They have been discontinued, he said, and can no longer be repaired.
These requests have become frequent as the county government’s money has been dwindling to the point that little is left over to spread around.
County Commissioner Cody Estep said the county is behind by more than $700,000 in paying bills, including $400,000 to the regional jail.
“We are up against it,” he recently said of the county’s financial predicament, caused by lack of a tax base as a result of the gradual decline in the coal industry, the closing of many businesses and the loss of population.
That has left entities that may seek funding from the county looking elsewhere.
With the EDA under the leadership of new director Molina Roberts and with 10 new board members, however, it’s unclear if these and other requests for help meet guidelines of the EDA, which is obligated to focus funding on economic development.
Roberts said too many questions remain about the proper use of EDA funds.
“We are going to call the state and ask them to send someone down to talk to us about this,” she said, “to tell us what we can and cannot do.”
Roberts, who only recently came on board with the other members, said they are all “new at this.”
“We just want to make sure (money is being spent within guidelines),” she said. “We want clarification.”
The issue surfaced during Roberts’ first meeting as director last month.
At that meeting a representative from the War Volunteer Fire Department requested a donation to support the department.
That sparked discussion on whether the EDA should be giving money to non-profits in the first place because the organization is supposed to be all about economic development.
Jackie Fairbanks, a new EDA member, said money being used for donations to non-profits does not fit in with economic development.
“It’s not clear if it’s legal,” she said of the donations.
But such donations have also been defended as contributing to economic development by providing adequate fire protection or the infrastructure.
The EDA recently retained an attorney, Jared K. Horne, a McDowell County native now with a Bluefield firm, which also represents the Mercer County EDA.
Horne said one issue is the bylaws, which should be changed.
“Your bylaws limit you to basically educational or charitable projects,” he told EDA members at their August meeting. “But the (state) statute (regarding EDA organizations) talks about economic development, that’s all it talks about.”
The by-laws have helped spark confusion as to how money from the coalbed methane severance tax the EDA receives can be spent and who gives the final approval to spend it.
McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Emily Miller has made those decisions recently. She replaced Ed Kornish last year and Kornish is now a circuit court judge.
Horne said he doesn’t understand the interpretation of the state statute provided to the EDA in the past by the prosecuting attorney’s office, an issue that will be addressed.
“The bylaws are written just as you would think you would write something for a religious organization adn that’s the way it reads,” he said, adding the EDA is not a 501c3, which is the IRS non-profit legal designation. “It (changing the bylaws) has got to be done.”
Those bylaws have since been changed and approved by the board, but the question about appropriate funding remains.
During last week’s meeting, Roberts said she had spoken to the county’s attorney, Emily Miller, about the City of War request and was told it did fall under the guidelines.
“She said she will approve it if the EDA board approves it and we need to take the lowest bid and we may want to ask for financials,” Roberts said.
Grubb also said he had an opinion from Miller on the Welch request and was told it was appropriate.
But the EDA wants the clarifications from the state on the criteria used to make those decisions.
Miller could not be reached for comment.
The EDA tabled the requests at last week’s meeting, but Roberts said the organization is now requiring financial statements of any entity requesting funding, including from the City of War before the request will be approved.
“We want to see where the money is going and why they can’t afford to buy their own equipment,” she said.
The EDA has also requested a forensics audit done by the state.
“They need more information from us,” Roberts said of the state’s response, adding they want all the financial statements that can be sent and also the EDA needs to be more specific on what they are looking for.
A forensics audit was approved by the board in August as part of an initiative to clear up any previous issues that may surface and make sure going forward everything is done the proper way.
“We need to go by the book,” Estep said at the August meeting. “Whatever that takes.”
Roberts said she has been informed by the state any help needed by the EDA will be available.
“They are offering to help in any way they can,” she said.
Roberts said she and EDA bookkeeper Felicia Spencer will also be attending a class offered by the state auditor’s office in Beckley later this week on various topics including ethics, internal controls and budgets.
According to state Code, an EDA’s purposes should include attracting new businesses to provide jobs, assisting existing businesses to expand and grow, and providing a direction for economic development projects and opportunities.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
