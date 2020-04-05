CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has issued an executive order to handle an outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Eastern Panhandle.
Justice said Friday afternoon he learned of the “hotspot” on that morning and was still waiting for more details. Those details included more than 60 positive cases in a two-county area.
Late on Friday, he signed the executive order.
“To stop the spread of COVID-19 we MUST stay at home,” Gov. Justice said. “I’m going to continue to do everything I can to protect the health and safety of all West Virginians.”
The order applies to Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties only, and gives broad authority to their local health departments. Morgan has only one confirmed case but its proximity prompted the inclusion.
As of Saturday evening, Berkeley and Jefferson counties had a total of 66 positive cases.
As far as staying at home and avoiding larger groups of people, the order limits groups to a maximum of five, which is 10 for the rest of the state.
Other directives include:
• All businesses requiring employees to work from home to the maximum extent possible.
• Local Health Departments establishing the maximum occupancy of and proper social distance within essential businesses and taking action to enforce these health regulations.
• Directing the West Virginia National Guard to provide logistical support and services to assist county agencies.
• Directing West Virginia State Police to assist with enforcement of local county orders.
On Friday, state Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp said the outbreak is not in one facility or entity but is a “community spread” issue involving a wide area.
Justice also said an outbreak in the Eastern Panhandle does not come as a surprise because of its proximity to Washington, D.C.
“We have anticipated it,” he said of such an outbreak. “We have been on it and concerned about.”
Justice also ordered “medical experts to continue to work with local health departments throughout West Virginia to ensure each county has the tools they need to best respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
As of late Saturday, the state was reporting 282 positive cases and two deaths. Mercer County has had three confirmed cases.
On another issue, Justice has directed additional resources to Workforce WV to assist with the processing of unemployment claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to thank the employees at Workforce for everything they are doing and how hard they are working,” Justice said. “They are attempting to process 90,000 claims from last month compared to 3,400 in March 2019. Right now they are receiving an average of 7,000 claims per day which has created a backlog. We understand that our people that are out of work are hurting. The processing of claims is going through a federal system which is creating a bottleneck and is slowing processing.”
As a result of that, he said he is taking “immediate action to massively expand our capacity to handle these claims because Workforce needs more resources to serve West Virginians.”
“As of Monday, the Workforce call line will be operating 24/7 and I have directed the West Virginia National Guard to spare no expense, and use all their resources in as many physical locations as possible, to get the backlog of calls under control,” he said. “We are going to employ Guard members that have lost their private employment due to the pandemic and the West Virginia Office of Technology is assisting with technology implementation.”
Justice said he is committed to getting financial relief as soon as possible to the tens of thousands of West Virginians who have had their employment affected by the pandemic.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.