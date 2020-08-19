TAZEWELL, Va. — A woman wanted on a conspiracy to commit second-degree murder charge in the death of a Tazewell County man has been apprehended in Georgia.
Sheriff Brian Hieatt said Leslie Raquel Burner Hackler, of Tazewell County, was taken into custody in Augusta, Ga. Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Hackler is one of three people charged in connection with the death of David Allen Hayes, also of Tazewell County, whose body was found in Bland County on July 10.
Justin Michael Hackler, 25, of the Grapefield area in Bland County, and Joshua Mitchell Hackler, 21, of the Gratton area in Tazewell County, sons of Leslie Hackler, were arrested on July 14 and charged with second-degree murder.
Leslie Hackler had been on the run.
“When we started searching for her we asked the U.S. Marshals Service to help,” Hieatt said. “They have been working very hard on this. They have a lot of technology and resources we don’t have.”
Hackler now is in the process of being extradited back to Tazewell County, he added.
“She will be coming back here where we can serve the warrant on her for accessory for murder,” he said. “We are just glad she is in custody so we can proceed with this case.”
The case started on June 29 when the father of Hayes contacted the sheriff’s office and said that his son, who normally visited him every evening, had not appeared for five days.
Leslie Hackler had been dating Hayes.
Deputies visited the home of Hayes for a welfare check.
“Very quickly we saw this was not a case of a grown man deciding to leave and go live somewhere else,” Hieatt said.
“Unfortunately, very soon into this investigation it was clear that something very horrible had happened,” Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Christopher Plaster said at that time.
Deputies from both counties worked long hours on the search and investigation.
Hieatt said the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that a body found July 10 in Bland County belonged to Hayes. The body was found on Grapefield-area property where Justin Hackler was living.
Although details of the murder have not yet been released, Hieatt said at the time charges were filed in Tazewell County because law enforcement determined that is where Hayes was killed.
Both brothers are being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
