Staff report
BLUEFIELD — The co-trustees of the William and Helen Thomas Charitable Trust have awarded a $10,000 grant to The Wade Center to support general operations of the organization.
The William and Helen Thomas Charitable Trust honors a long-time philanthropic couple from Stuart, Fla, by supporting nonprofit organizations providing services for education, the environment, medical needs, the underprivileged and other charitable purposes.
The William and Helen Thomas Charitable Trust was created to maintain William and Helen Thomas’ commitment to philanthropy and giving back to the community. Prior to his death in 2001, William Thomas was a salesman for ARCO Company and served as Board Chairman of Enabling Technologies. William Thomas was also a proponent of providing services for the blind. Helen Thomas worked as a nurse and was a staunch supporter of medical education.
“We are extremely grateful to the William and Helen Thomas Charitable Trust and Bank of America for this generous grant,” said Betty Brainerd, executive director of the Wade Center. This will enable us to meet our operating costs as we keep the facility open for the after-school program for low-income elementary school children, as well as our computer lab that is available to all Mercer County students during online-only learning days.”
Located at 1400 Highland Avenue in Bluefield, the Wade Center’s mission is to nurture Bluefield’s children, youth and their families spiritually, physically, emotionally and intellectually through practical programs and mentoring relationships. The center currently has 38 students enrolled and are licensed for up to 50. Support from community members, charitable foundations and government organizations has sustained the Wade Center since its inception in 2005.
The Wade Center participates in the USDA Free Meals for Kids program and provide healthy snacks and dinner. On Thursdays, children are sent home with bags of food for the weekend. For more information, call 304-323-3777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.