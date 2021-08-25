PRINCETON — The West Virginia State Police will hold a driving under the influence checkpoint on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 6 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint will be located on Oakvale Road in Mercer County. The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and deter citizens from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.
W.Va. State Police to conduct DUI checkpoint
