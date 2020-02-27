CHARLESTON — If a bill that passed the Senate Tuesday also wins approval in the House, Bluefield State College may see more autonomy in the future.
Senate Bill 760 would allow state colleges and universities to apply to the Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) for designation as an administratively or financially exempt school from much of HEPC oversight.
The board of governors of the individual colleges would then have more control over their operations was well as strategies and plans for providing needed course programs.
Under current rules, only five higher education institutions – West Virginia University, Marshall University, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, West Virginia University Institute of Technology and Potomac State College – are exempt from most of the 59 items of compliance that are now under the oversight of the HEPC.
Robin Capehart, BSC president, wrote a similar bill and has spearheaded the move for the legislation because, he said, HEPC policies have hindered the opportunity for the college to do a better job in localizing its curriculum and making changes in a timely manner when needed.
House Bill 4876, introduced by Del. John Shott (R-Mercer County) and Del. Joe Ellington (R-Mercer County), was Capehart’s proposal but the Senate version, sponsored by Sen. Patricia Rucker (R-Jefferson County), has some differences.
Capehart said those differences include five criteria, three of which must be met before an institution could request an exemption from much of HEPC oversight.
The criteria include a minimum rate (45 percent) for graduation (in a six-year period of attendance), student retention (60 percent) as well as head count enrollment standards that either increase or see a small decline, a certain amount of cash reserved and an acceptable composite financial index. This presents a problem for BSC due to a competitive higher education market, trends in the type of students attending the college and recent financial struggles.
Capehart said that he requested another category for an exemption consideration which will allow a school to request a review based on facts and circumstances, reflecting those changing trends.
The criteria used in the Senate version of the bill is based on more traditional expectations, he said, and do not reflect the reality of what is happening in higher education now.
“The six-year graduation rate is highly flawed,” he said of the time it takes for a student to graduate. “It discriminates against institutions that have a lot of minority students and low-income students.”
Capehart said almost half of the students who receive a degree at BSC are not included in the graduation rate because they start out as part-time students, transfer from a community or other college or take seven or more years to complete the degree, sometimes because of family responsibilities and financial circumstances.
“All of those students are wiped out (of the count),” he said.
Under that criteria, he added, John Kennedy, Barack Obama and Mitt Romney would not be counted as graduates.
Retention rates are flawed as well, he said, because they focus only on the results and do not consider the process to obtain the result, which has changed.
Part-time students are not included in graduation or retention requirements, he said, and many BSC students are in this category.
“They are using traditional academic benchmarks that have no relationship to the ability of the college to provide a high quality education,” he said, adding that if you just look at the number of students who started at BSC and finished, “we are very competitive.”
Capehart said that at BSC’s recent graduation, at least 90 percent of the students “walked into a high-paying job.”
The college needs flexibility to continue to offer programs that result in jobs, he said, and to be able to respond to the marketplace without going through a long process often required under HEPC oversight.
“We are trying to meet the needs of the community,” he said. “They (HEPC) have made some regulatory changes that have helped … But we have a bureaucracy in Charleston supplanting the judgment of our governing board who are all local and working with the president to understand the situation and make decisions.”
Capehart said the college may not meet any of the five criteria under those particular guidelines.
“But we just had accreditation on our nursing and teaching programs that were spotless,” he said.
“Admittedly the college has had financial struggles in the past, but keeping us from being flexible enough to go out and compete in a highly competitive marketplace, we are the ones that need to be flexible…”
Capehart would have preferred the House version of the bill, but he supports the Senate bill.
“This is a first step,” he said. “It moves us another step forward.”
The bottom line, he said, is that “you can’t have a one-size-fits-all system,” which is why he asked for the “facts and circumstances” review as an option for colleges that don’t meet the other criteria.
The bill is now in the House for consideration and, if passed, would then have to be signed by Gov. Jim Justice.
“I hope the bill passes and I would urge our legislators to vote for it,” Capehart said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
