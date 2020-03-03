CHARLESTON — A bill that is expected to pass the Senate today reflects part of the future of career and technical education (CTE) in public schools that is inclusive of middle school students.
House Bill 4790 will “extend Career Technical Education into the middle school grades beginning with comprehensive career exploration including communicating to students the knowledge, college and career skills and life characteristics needed for success in occupations and entrepreneurship in the changing world of work. The bill also requires middle school electives in Career Technical Education to be offered beginning with the 2022 - 2023 school year.”
Sponsored by Del. Joe Ellington (R-Mercer County), the bill passed the House 94-1 and is expected to pass the Senate as well.
Ellington said the purpose is to “expose middle school students to career choices like industrial arts, etc. before high school” and coordinate that interest as well as local workforce needs with career and tech centers.
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, is supportive of the bill.
“When I was in high school I did both vocational and college prep curriculum,” he said. “Both had great value to me. Orientation of all students about careers not requiring an advanced degree has been sorely lacking for decades.”
Swope is the former owner of Swope Construction.
Dr. Deborah Akers, superintendent of Mercer County Schools, said she has talked with legislators before about the issue and the need to be able to get students interested and participate in CTE programs at an earlier age.
“Through this bill providing foundation courses at the middle school level, it does address some of the issues we brought up with them,” she said. “I am very much in favor of it.”
Akers said students can “have marketable skills that are very much in demand” in the workforce when they graduate.
“Many can come out of a CTE program with certification that they can go right in and make a good living,” she said of jobs available that pay well in CTE fields.
Part of the legislation also says the program of instruction will “include guidelines for schools working through their local school improvement councils and business partners to communicate to students the knowledge, college and career skills and life characteristics needed for success in occupations and entrepreneurship in the changing world of work. At the middle school level, the program may be integrated with comprehensive career exploration which also may include, but is not limited to, Career Technical Education foundational courses, stand-alone Career Exploration courses and mini courses, field trips, guest speakers, and career mentors as provided in the state board rule.”
If passed by the Senate, the bill will then go to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature.
