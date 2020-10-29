By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — West Virginia leaders continue to keep an eye on COVID-19 hospitalizations around the state as the number reached a new high of 226 on Wednesday.
“That is the highest we have had,” Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday afternoon. “This disease it running across the America and running across America in a tough way.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said there is a “clear trend” of people getting sicker and hospitals filling up in some states.
“That is a profound moment for us,” he said of the problem, adding that everyone should “focus on what we need to do to slow the spread.”
Marsh said there is a two to four week lag between the rise in the number of positive cases and the demand for hospital beds.
So far, the state has not had a problem with available beds, he added, and capacity is good.
“We are not overwhelmed, or even close to it, at this time with hospitalizations,” Justice said.
But that could change.
Only three states are seeing a drop in the spread of the virus, Marsh said, and the country is seeing record numbers of people in hospitals. Some hospitals in Utah and Texas are rationing ICU care, according to reports.
“That is a very, very concerning state of our union today,” he said, adding it may get worse.
The state is working “hand in glove” with hospital systems to plan,” Marsh said. “We don’t want to be surprised by a surge. We must be ready and plan for what might be coming.”
That plan includes working together and utilizing all resources.
Marsh said another concern is the virus is also once again affecting the elderly after the numbers showed a spike with younger people during the summer.
“We must look ahead and do what we can do to reduce the spread, to try to avoid a surge,” he said, emphasizing the use of facial coverings and physical distancing.
Justice also responded to a question about complaints in schools, not only with the number of positive cases, but also the shortage of personnel and quality of education impacted by remote learning and lack of broadband, all of which may mean students are falling behind.
Everybody is overworked and frustrated, he said. “We have got to live with this terrible killer.”
Justice said people can’t stay home and “bubble wrap” themselves, but must do the “best we can with what we have.”
“I know how hard people are working and I know how difficult these things are,” he said. “But there is no choice. We have got to do the very best we can in every possible way.”
Justice also once again praised personnel in school systems and said it’s tough but they are “doing a great job,” and he said the state is ready to help in every way it can.
The virus is impacting everybody, he said. “We are all sick of it.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
