CHARLESTON — There are now 12 COVID-19 hotspot counties in West Virginia and nine deaths from the virus.
Governor Jim Justice announced Monday during his daily press briefing that he was adding Jackson County, which is currently reporting 29 coronavirus cases, to the list of COVID-19 hotspot counties. There are now 12 counties in West Virginia with virus clusters.
Justice’s executive order on hotspot counties reduces the allowable size of public gatherings from 10 to five, as well as brings in a National Guard “surge” to help with supplies and equipment. It also directs law enforcement to monitor compliance of the order, if called to do so.
Justice also addressed the death toll in West Virginia, which now includes a 25-year-old man from Logan County.
“Even though we are tracking well and everything, we now have nine deaths in West Virginia,” Justice said. “Cathy and I pray everyday that somehow, someway this incline (in deaths and new cases) will stop. We know that probably isn’t going to be the case because we are the highest risk state. But still it’s just tough to think that we’ve lost nine people.”
The ninth death was reported Monday and involved a resident of Ohio County who died from complications related to COVID-19.
The seventh victim was a 25-year-old man from Logan County. That case served as a reminder that the virus can impact both young and old alike.
“From what I’ve been told he was a young man that so many people loved and just thought the world of,” Justice said of the Logan County man. ‘Remember his family and keep them in his prayers. We will just keep fighting this battle as hard as we can.”
Justice also announced Monday that WorkForce West Virginia has now received more than 120,000 jobless claims, and he said the state is … “processing claims like crazy to make sure everything gets out.”
He also announced that face masks are now being manufactured in West Virginia.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.