CHARLESTON — All counties in the state have submitted plans for reopening schools, and those have been approved as the Sept. 8 first day of school nears.
State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch said during Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 briefing Tuesday that parental choice of in-person or virtual instruction has been a big part of the plans.
Burch said the number of students around the state who have chosen remote (virtual) learning stands at 27 percent, with 73 percent opting for in-person instruction.
“We want to continue focusing on parental choice,” he said, with as much local control as possible on how the plans can fit particular communities and the use of hybrid schedules that include combinations of virtual and in-person instruction as well as days students attend.
Burch also said it’s a matter of handling any issues that come up after school starts. “We definitely encourage counties to make adjustments to their plans.”
Burch also emphasized the importance of sports and extracurricular activities.
“We are focusing on Sept. 8,” he said. “Keep looking at the map. It will guide your decisions.
The map is the County Alert System that color codes each county related to the community spread of COVID-19.
New positive cases are tallied and the color depends on a rolling seven-day average (14 days in counties with a population of less than 16,000), with the number adjusted to reflect a per-100,000 population base to level the playing field.
Green and yellow categories allow business as usual for schools as far as in-person instruction and sports and extracurricular activities are concerned.
Gov. Jim Justice said the orange designation will prohibit in-person instruction and sports activities for the first week of school only. After that, a county falling under orange can offer in-person instruction and sports practices, but no games.
The map used to determine a county’s color code will be updated and posted every Saturday night at 9 p.m. and that determines the status of schools for the following week.
The red zone, however, which indicates a rising number of new positives, means all virtual instruction and no sports or extracurricular activities, and that will start immediately if a county falls in to the red zone during the week, Justice said.
Burch said the map posted on Saturday night, Sept. 5, will indicate if any counties fall in the orange or red zones for the first week of school.
As of Friday, all counties in the state were green or yellow with four orange and no county was in the red zone.
Those four counties in orange were Monroe, Kanawha, Mingo and Logan.
However, since the color is determined on a rolling average those colors could change before Sept. 5.
Justice also said Friday that money is not an issue as far as making sure school systems have all of the PPE, cleaning supplies or other needs related to handling the pandemic.
“All 55 counties will have what they requested to begin school,” he said.
If more is needed, “the money is there,” he added, with more coming in a fourth stimulus package that “will come soon.”
“We want the safest and best atmosphere we can possibly have for our kids … for everyone,” he said.
Burch said the only school supplies that have presented any roadblocks are computers, but this is not a money issue.
“It’s supply and demand,” he said of their availability.
