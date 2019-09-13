CHARLESTON — West Virginia is part of a multi-state and multi-municipality coalition that sued Perdue Pharma over opioid supplies and tactics, and a settlement may be on the horizon.
But the details of that settlement are in a preliminary framework as the company is filing for bankruptcy and not all plaintiffs agree with the terms.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey released a statement Thursday and said the state’s interest must be protected so he supports the proposal.
“Late Tuesday evening, our office, with a coalition of 27 attorneys general, signed onto the preliminary framework of a settlement with Purdue Pharma to enable the State of West Virginia to protect the state’s interests in light of the imminent bankruptcy of Purdue Pharma,” he said. “The framework will allow our office to continue discussions with Purdue Pharma and states about how we might reach an agreement over the company’s role in advancing the nation’s opioid crisis.”
The company was sued by states as well as municipalities in the wake of the opioid epidemic that has resulted in more 400,000 overdose deaths in the country and widespread addiction.
“Having a prearranged framework enhances the potential financial recovery West Virginia may realize from its lawsuit, as opposed to the crumbs it could receive through a long, drawn-out free fall bankruptcy proceeding that may linger for months or years,” Morrisey said.
But he added that this is only a framework, not a final agreement.
However, according to a report by NBC News, about 21 states oppose the preliminary framework, which is valued at $10 billion to $12 billion, wanting more of a settlement from the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma.
The opinions split largely on party lines, the report said. “All but two of the attorneys general who told NBC News they are against the deal are Democrats, while all but four of the attorneys general in favor are Republicans.”
“I can pull West Virginia from the framework at any time, but the price of not participating in the bankruptcy process now would have cost our office its place to influence a final settlement,” Morrisey said. “This is the best way to protect the state’s interests. And rest assured, I will not sign on to any final deal unless it puts our state in the strongest possible position to fight this epidemic.”
Morrisey said the giant pharmaceutical company must be held accountable for allegations that it aggressively pushed false claims and deceptive practices that helped fuel our state’s opioid epidemic and caused historic, widespread levels of addiction and senseless death.”
Multiple attorneys, who represent cities and counties in West Virginia, also support the preliminary framework, according to media reports.
Morrisey filed suit against Purdue Pharma and former chief executive Richard Sackler in May. The lawsuit alleges Purdue Pharma created a false narrative to convince prescribers that opioids are not addictive and that its opioid products were safer than they actually were.
The lawsuit contends Purdue Pharma proliferated a deceptive marketing strategy with reckless disregard for compliance enforcement. It also alleges company sales representatives routinely claimed that OxyContin had no dose ceiling, despite assertions by federal regulators that OxyContin’s dose ceiling was evident by adverse reactions.
The lawsuit marked West Virginia’s second against Purdue Pharma, Morrisey said. The first, filed in 2001, resulted in a $10 million settlement in 2004, however, that case involved an earlier version of the opioid than the reformulated, so-called tamper-resistant OxyContin that debuted in 2010.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.