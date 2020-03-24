BLUEFIELD, Va. — A Bluefield College student who recently tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) is recovering.
“She is doing well at this time,” said Josh Cline, BC’s vice president of institutional advancement.
Cline said when the college learned it was a positive test the college followed all the proper protocol, including contacting the Tazewell County Health Department for an investigation into possible exposures.
“They are trained to do that,” he said. “That is out of our scope of expertise.”
Cline said the department quickly sprang into action to trace the student’s possible contacts.
Page Lucas, an epidemiologist with the Cumberland Plateau Health District, which includes the Tazewell County Health Department, said they follow up on any contact related to a coronavirus case, and the Bluefield College student was the first one in the four-county area the district serves.
If they are notified of a positive test the date of onset is determined.
“When they first starting having symptoms (onset), we go back seven days from that,” she said of tracking who may have been exposed. The time period between that onset and when the person is placed in isolation is also investigated for contacts.
Those who contract the virus are not publicly identified for privacy concerns and federal regulations.
The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Cumberland Plateau Health District is also investigating potential contacts of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident of the Henrico Health District who spent time in the Cumberland Plateau Health District, the district announced Monday. The patient is a female in her 20s. She is self-isolating.
“To protect privacy, VDH (Virginia Department of Health) does not disclose details of individual cases or investigations,” said Sue Cantrell, M.D., director, Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts. “Public health staff are investigating any potential exposures associated with this case, identifying potential contacts, assessing their risk of exposure and recommending appropriate public health and medical measures, as needed.”
Avoiding contact with others is the best prevention, she added.
“We believe this virus spreads mainly from person-to-person, through respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes. So the best way to prevent illness is to avoid close contact with other people,” Cantrell said. “Keep at least six feet away from others. Wash your hands with soap and water well and often, and disinfect surfaces frequently.”
Cantrell said there is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, “but by practicing these simple and effective measures, we can all help each other stay well. It’s simply the right thing to do, for ourselves, our loved ones and everyone around us.”
Cline said Bluefield College continues to use remote learning and many staff members also work remotely.
“Bluefield College is not closed; some students remain on campus, all classes have moved to an online format, and regular day-to-day business is being conducted (just in a socially responsible way with many working from home and other essential staff on campus),” he said. “Off campus visitors are not permitted on campus without first completing a Visitor Intake Form. We continuously monitor the situation and will adjust as needed.”
At this time, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources, W. Va. has 20 positive cases, 610 negative cases and zero deaths.
The Va. Department of Health, at this time, is reporting 3,697 people tested, 254 positive cases, 38 hospitalized and 36deaths.
West Virginia counties will positive cases include Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Putnam and Tucker.
Virginia counties infected include Lee, Franklin, Bedford, Botetourt, Amherst, Mecklenburg, Prince Edward, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Newport News, York, Gloucester, Accomack, Charles City, Hanover, Goochland, Lousia, Fluvanna, Albemarle, Rockingham, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Culpeper, Prince William, Fairfax and Loudon.
