BLUEFIELD — A COVID-19 outbreak involving 36 residents and six staff members has been confirmed at a Mercer County nursing home, officials said Tuesday.
Although 76 residents and 55 employees of the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bluefield were administered the first of two planned Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots earlier this month, an active COVID-19 outbreak is underway at the facility. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 36 residents and six staff members have tested positive for the virus at the Bluefield-based nursing home.
According to the AMFM corporation, which operates the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and 18 other long-term care centers throughout West Virginia, 92 residents of the Bluefield-based facility had been tested for the virus as of Dec. 28 with 56 of those tests coming back negative and 36 positive.
The first of two required dosages of the Pfizer vaccine was administered to residents and staff members of the facility on Dec. 15, according to Laura Wiley, executive director of the Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
“The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was given to employees and patients who wanted to take the vaccine on December 15th,” Wiley said in a statement Tuesday. “The vaccine will not reach its immunity potential until one one-to-two weeks after a second dose has been administered. The second dose must be given at least 21 days after the initial dose.”
Wiley said the second dose vaccination clinic at the facility is scheduled for the first week of January. She said all patients and employees were offered the vaccine during the first clinic.
At that time, Wiley said 75 residents of the facility took the vaccine and 16 chose not to take the vaccine at that time. Out of 125 employees, Wiley said 55 took the vaccine during the first vaccination clinic. She said employees and patients who did not take the first dose will be offered the vaccine again during the next vaccination clinic.
“As we have seen an increase in COVID-19 in our county and throughout West Virginia, it is having a significant impact on skilled nursing centers,” Wiley said in the statement. “The elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions, are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. In addition to caring for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in isolated areas, we are using the most aggressive treatment authorized by the Food & Drug Administration and we have seen improved outcomes to date. We keep our testing data updated on our website.”
Wiley said those with compromised immune systems may be affected more severely by COVID-19. She said everyone should follow all the guidelines provided by health officials.
“We all need to continue to do our part by wearing face masks properly, maintaining social distancing with those outside our immediate family and practice good hygiene by washing our hands or using hand sanitizer to slow down the spread,” she said.
Wiley said the staff of the center is working around the clock to provide care for all of the facility’s residents
“We appreciate the support we have received and continue to receive from our community,” she added in the statement.
Two other long-term care facilities in Mercer County also are experiencing an active COVID-19 outbreak, according to the DHHR.
The state is reporting four COVID-19 cases involving residents of the Maples Health Care Center, also located in Bluefield. One staff member of the Maples Health Care Center also has tested positive for COVID-19, the DHHR said.
The Maples Health Care Center also is listed by the DHHR as an active coronavirus outbreak site, the state said.
The Princeton Health Care Center, the site of 24 COVID-19 related deaths earlier this year, has four staff members who have tested positive for the virus, the DHHR said. The Princeton Health Care Center also is listed as an active outbreak site by the DHHR.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.