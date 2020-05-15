By CHARLES OWENS and GEORGE THWAITES
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PEARISBURG, Va. — Due to several ‘false positive tests,” health officials have revised the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Giles County.
It was reported last weekend that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Giles County had increased from four to eight, but that number was reduced to five on Thursday without an immediate explanation as to why.
Giles County Administrator Chris McKlarney confirmed to the Daily Telegraph Thursday evening that the change was the result of false positive tests.
“Yesterday’s report mentioned a decrease in case numbers on the Virginia Department of Health website for Giles County, from 8 to 5,” McKlarney said. “Dr. (Noelle) Bissell informed us this morning that this was the result of false positive tests. The individuals have been informed of these changes.”
A change also was reported Thursday in Tazewell County.
The Virginia Department of Health is now reporting that Tazewell County only has six confirmed COVID-19 cases as opposed to the seven that were reported earlier.
Another change Thursday involved the number of virus-related deaths in the coalfield region of Southwest Virginia, and regional counties such as Wythe and Montgomery. The number of deaths has now increased from six to nine.
The most recent data from the health department released Thursday is reporting two virus-related deaths in Wise County, two virus-related deaths in Scott County, three virus-related deaths in Washington County, which is home to the Abingdon area, one death in Wythe County, which is home to the Wytheville area, and one death in Montgomery County, which is home to Virginia Tech and the city of Blacksburg, Va.
As of Thursday morning, there were 27,813 confirmed virus cases in Virginia with 3,592 hospitalizations and 955 deaths.
The Virginia Department of Health’s Cumberland Plateau Health District did announce Thursday that it is scheduling additional community testing sites for COVID-19 at locations across Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties during the month of May. Those who are uninsured or underinsured, as well as those with symptoms of illness, are encouraged to call for an appointment.
Those dates and sites include:
• Tuesday, May 19 — Oxford Square and Hunter’s Ridge Apartments, Richlands, 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, May 19 — Fairfax Court Apartments, Richlands, noon to 2 p.m.
• Wednesday, May 27 — Tazewell Middle School, Tazewell, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
• Thursday, May 28 — Indian Princess Apartments, Pocahontas, 9 to 11 a.m.
• Thursday, May 28 — Graham Manor Apartments, Bluefield, 1 to 3 p.m.
• Thursday, May 21 — Riverview Elementary School, Grundy, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
• Friday, May 29 — Hurley High/Elementary Track, Hurley, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
To schedule an appointment for any of these sites, call the Tazewell County Health Department at 276-988-5585 or the Buchanan County Health Department at 276-935-4591.
West Virginia virus numbers were largely unchanged Thursday morning with Mercer County reporting 12 cases — nine of whom involve individuals that have already recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine, along with six cases in McDowell County — of which all six have already recovered from the virus and are now out quarantine — and six cases in Monroe County.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource reports as of 5 p.m. Thursday there have been 68,978 laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 1,434 positive cases, 68,978 negative results and 62 deaths.
The latest deaths involves an 81-year old female from Jackson County, a 76-year old female from Kanawha County and a 70-year old male from Wayne County, said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.