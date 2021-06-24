LERONA — Four COVID-related deaths have been reported at a Mercer County assisted living facility after an outbreak.
Airwana Arnett, owner of Rockin’ Chair Residential Care in Lerona, said 12 of 14 residents tested positive during the outbreak.
“We lost four,” she said, adding that one of the residents who died was already in Hospice care and two had severe underlying medical conditions. “The other loss was a shock. He got sick and could not be revived.”
The other eight infected residents are recovering as are four of 10 staff members who tested positive, she added.
No more positive cases have been detected and the facility is being tested twice a week.
Arnett said she has no idea how the virus found its way into the facility and six of the residents and several staff members had been vaccinated.
Some of those vaccinated also tested positive, she said, but their symptoms were mild.
“The ones vaccinated did not get the bad symptoms,” she said. “The shot may have saved their lives.”
Arnett said the facility will be taken off the outbreak category if all tests are negative next week.
“We have got it under control,” she said. “We are going to make it.”
Outbreaks and deaths in long-term care facilities have been on the decline since the surge in January as West Virginia was the first state to offer vaccinations to all residents and staff of those facilities.
But health officials have been cautioning residents the virus remains present and the variants can be more dangerous, although it has not been determined if the outbreak was related to a variant.
Active cases continue to generally decline.
As of Wednesday, according to the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), Mercer County has seen 31 new cases in the last seven days with 21 of those between 20 and 49 years old.
Active cases stood at 121, falling from 179 on June 16.
Monroe County has 13 new cases during the last seven days with 34 total active, the same as it was a week before.
McDowell County had only one new case in the last week and a total of 29 active cases, down from 37 on June 16.
Although new and active cases continue to drop around the state, 91 people remain hospitalized with COVID and 32 in ICU and 14 on a ventilator. Two more deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,782.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.