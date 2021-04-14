BLUEFIELD — Mercer County is seeing a spike in COVID cases related to the Easter holiday get-togethers.
Health Department Administrator Roger Topping said 60 new cases have been confirmed.
“All of it comes from Easter,” he said. “Churches and family gatherings have accounted for almost every one of those 60 cases (through contact tracing).”
Topping said those numbers may rise because the virus usually starts showing up about less than weeks after a holiday and rises for about four weeks or so.
“It may keep going up through April and into early May,” he said.
The state has also been seeing a gradual increase in active cases after a huge decline since the peak in January.
Mercer County had been reflecting that drop in active cases until this current spike.
Topping said it’s all a matter of taking precautions and getting vaccinated to prevent it.
“People are getting too relaxed too soon,” he said. “We are not out of the woods.”
To reach herd immunity, about 80 percent of the population need to be fully vaccinated, he said.
“We are nowhere near that,” Topping said, with about 50 percent of the county’s population receiving at least one dose.
The problem now is, he said, people are showing a reluctance to get vaccinated even when the vaccine clinics now accept walk-ins.
“I don’t understand this,” he said. “We’ve got to have people coming to these clinics. We are having a hard time.”
Topping said the health department held a vaccine clinic in Bluefield for the first time last week, but turnout was a disappointment.
“Only 323 people came to get a shot,” he said. “It took us forever to get those doses in arms.”
They saw a surge early in the morning then the number kept fading throughout the day.
“I was disappointed because we had been asked to come to Bluefield and then the expected number did not show up,” he said.
But Mercer County is not alone in this problem.
Gov. Jim Justice continues to urge residents to get vaccinated as the vaccine is now available in adequate supplies, but not enough arms available to put them in.
As of Tuesday, more than 465,000 state residents had been fully vaccinated, or about a third of those eligible (16 years old and above).
Justice has been calling for community leaders to get involved and urge people to be vaccinated.
Topping said the effort will continue regardless and mobile units will go out as well.
This week, three vaccine clinics are scheduled at the Karen Preservati Education Center at the Princeton Rescue Squad from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We will be calling those who need a second dose,” he said, and walk-ins are encouraged.
Topping said the health department has not been getting “very good lists from the state” in order to call people to come in for a shot.
“Anybody who wants a vaccine, please come in,” he said.
The state has a centralized registration system but communicating that list to local health departments has been an issue.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
