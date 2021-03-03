Staff report
BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Golf, in collaboration with Bluefield Police Department and Community Connections, Inc., is hosting the Lt. Vance First Annual Virtual Golf Tournament to benefit the Bluefield Police Explorers Program.
The virtual tournament will run from Monday, March 15 through Sunday, March 21 with flexible hours, no age limit and no registration deadline, organizers said. Participants are invited to bring their own equipment and play 60-minutes of virtual golf (18-holes) per person in a Standard Best Ball format. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places.
Registration is $65 per person or $250 for a foursome. People who want to participate can visit BluefieldGolf.com to register.
Masks are recommended and equipment will be cleaned between groups, organizers said.
Organizers encouraged participants to take photographs of their golfing experiences and post on Facebook with #BluefieldGolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.