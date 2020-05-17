RICHMOND, Va. — The death toll from coronavirus COVID-19 topped 1,000 in Virginia on Saturday.
A total of 1,002 deaths were reported, up from 977 on Friday.
The bulk of those deaths have occurred in Northern Virginia and the Richmond area.
Fairfax county leads the state with 278 deaths; 113 in Henrico; 74 in Arlington County; 69 in Prince Williams County, 48 in Loudon County; and 34 in Alexandria.
In Southwest Virginia, a total of nine deaths have been reported: three in Washington County; two each in Scott and Wise counties; and one each in Montgomery and Wythe counties.
The number of positive cases in this area in Virginia remains at 16 in Buchanan County; six in Tazewell County and five in Giles County. Bland is one of three counties in the commonwealth that has reported no positive cases.
A total of 29,683 cases of coronavirus was reported in Virginia as of Saturday morning, up 1,011 from 28,672 reported Friday. More than 184,100 tests have been given.
In West Virginia, as of 5 p.m. Saturday, one more death was reported, bringing the total to 65.
DHHR has confirmed the death of an 89-year old male from Fayette County. “Deepest sympathies are extended to the family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
According to the DHHR, the state has reported 1,470 positive tests, up 23 from Saturday.
The number of positive cases in area counties stayed the same with Mercer holding at 12, McDowell six, Monroe six and Summers one.
On Monday, gyms and health clubs may reopen in the state with Thursday, May 21, the reopening date for the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, whitewater rafting, indoor dining at restaurants at 50 percent capacity, large retail stores, state park campgrounds for in-state residents, outdoor recreation rentals, outdoor motorsports and powersports racing with no spectators and tanning businesses.
