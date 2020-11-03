RICH CREEK, Va. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development officials announced Monday that the Town of Rich Creek will receive a $50,000 grant for the purchase of office equipment and furnishings for the new town hall.
“Town halls provide community residents with many important resources. Today’s award of $50,000 from USDA Rural Development will allow The Town of Rich Creek to create an efficient operating space at their new town hall location, directly benefitting employees and the residents they serve,” U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., said Monday.
The Town of Rich Creek will receive a $50,000 Economic Impact Initiative Grant to purchase office equipment and furnishings. The town hall is in the process of relocating from its current facility, an old school building, to a new space in the center of town.
