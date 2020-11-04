TAZEWELL, Va. — A fatal two-vehicle crash reported in Tazewell County is currently being investigated by the Virginia State Police.
Troopers with the Virginia State Police responded about 12:43 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash in Tazewell County, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the state police.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 19/Route 460 at the intersection of Route 637, Geller stated Tuesday.
There was one confirmed fatality. A second person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Geller said. The crash remains under investigation.
The victims’ names were not immediately available.
