PEARISBURG, Va. — Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Giles County which occurred on Route 100, a representative of the state police said Tuesday.
The crash occurred Monday at 11:55 a.m. on Route 100, less than a mile north of Animal Sanctuary Road, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director with the Virginia State Police.
A 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on Route 100 when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a 2019 Toyota Corolla.
The driver of the Toyota was Taylor D. Quesenberry, 27, of Pulaski, Va. She died at the scene, Geller stated. She was wearing a seat belt.
The Dodge’s driver, Lawrence E. Bowman, 77, of Christiansburg, Va., was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, Geller said.
The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
