CASTLEWOOD, Va. — A man who died Sunday night after a pedestrian accident in Russell County was identified Monday by the Virginia State Police.
On Sunday at approximately 10 p.m., Virginia State Trooper J.A. Stiltner responded to the scene of a pedestrian who was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch.
A tractor-trailer was traveling east on Route 58 near Route 671 when it encountered a pedestrian walking in the travel lane against traffic, Crouch said in a press release. The tractor-trailer swerved in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian, but still struck the male subject.
William Eugene Dixon, 44, of Castlewood, died at the scene. He was dressed in all dark clothing.
The tractor-trailer driver, 57-year-old male from Abingdon, Va., was not injured in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been placed.
