RICHMOND, Va. — Students will be back in Virginia classrooms in August, but with a very different scenario.
Gov. Ralph Northam laid out a plan Tuesday to bring back students, but in ways to maintain a safe environment from COVID-19 for students, teachers and all school personnel.
The K-12 phased reopening plan was developed by the Office of the Secretary of Education, Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Department of Education and is informed by guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), he said..
Northam said in-person instruction in schools will follow the current phases in his Virginia Forward plan, with most of the state now in Phase Two.
That means some in-person instruction can start soon (when a plan is submitted and approved), with preschool through third grade students, English learners and summer camps in school buildings. It also includes special education programs and child care for working families.
As the state moves into Phase Three of Virginia Forward, the school divisions will as well.
In Phase Three, all students may receive in-person instruction as can be accommodated with strict social distancing measures in place, which may require alternative schedules that blend in-person and remote learning for students.
Northam said this may include staggered schedules, 6-ft social distancing to the extent possible and a blend of both remote and in-person learning.
Some students and teachers who may be more at-risk for the virus will have the option to work remotely.
Use of communal spaces, like cafeterias, will also need to be staggered and some students may have lunch in classrooms.
Daily health screenings will be also be part of the protocol and wearing of masks by teachers and school personnel will be required if working in close proximity (less than 6 feet) to students. Students will be encouraged to wear masks, but not mandated to, he added.
Schools will need to submit plans to the state Department of Education on how they will comply with guidelines before moving forward, he said.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane said this applies to public and private schools.
“The phased, hybrid approach allows PreK-12 students to have valuable class time and face-to-face interaction with their peers, while prioritizing health and safety by ensuring physical distancing measures are maintained,” he said. “This plan keeps equity at the forefront by giving divisions the opportunity to deliver in-person instruction to those who need it the most.”
Northam said local school divisions will have discretion on how to operationalize within each phase and may choose to offer more limited in-person options than the phase permits, if local public health conditions necessitate.
“School divisions will have flexibility to implement plans based on the needs of their localities, within the parameters of the Commonwealth’s guidance,” he said.
Lane said social distancing must also be maintained on buses.
“School divisions can put into place other mitigating strategies (than the 6-foot rule),” he said, adding that as much flexibility is being provided as possible.
“Resuming in-person instruction is a high priority, but we must do so in a safe, responsible, and equitable manner that minimizes the risk of exposure to the virus and meets the needs of the Virginia students who have been disproportionately impacted by lost classroom time,” Northam said.
No timeline is in place as to when most of the state (Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond will move into Phase Two on Friday) will move from Phase Two to Phase Three, he said.
“We are in Phase Two now (since June 5),” he said, adding that each phases lasts a minimum of two weeks (Phase One lasted three weeks). As soon as we can, we will move into Phase Three.”
Northam also said some federal money may be available to help with school divisions’ expenses related to adjusting to the guidelines.
Clark Mercer, Counsel for the Governor, said youth sports activities can begin Friday, but sharing equipment and intentional contact will be avoided.
“We will have our kids out playing sports,” he said, but with “common sense” protocols in place.
Baseball and soccer training can begin as well as football training, but following the protocol and, in football, no intentional contact in the initial training phase.
Further guidance on playing football has not been issued yet.
But in response to the sports announcement, the VHSL (Virginia High School League) issued a statement saying its staff will begin the process to align Northam’s Phase II & III Plan with the work the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) has already done, then share those guidelines with the Executive Committee. The VHSL will then provide those guidelines to school divisions as local school boards develop plans for reopening.
“Once we review the documents provided by the Governor to reopen schools, we will move as quickly as possible to develop guidelines that will align with his plans,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “It is important to say that these guidelines must also align with local school divisions and superintendents reopening plans under Phase II & III.”
