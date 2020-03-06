By EMILY D. COPPOLA
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
RICHMOND, Va. — Public health officials in the state of Virginia gave an update on the COVID-19, or coronavirus, situation in the state on Thursday.
“The immediate risk in the United States is low,” State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake, said.
Though there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Va., 21 Virginians have been tested for the virus. As of now, 18 of these tests have come back negative but the other remaining three have not yet returned, according to Peake.
Two of the probable cases occurred in the Southwest Virginia area, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. Both of these tests came back negative. Two of the pending tests are from Eastern Virginia while the other is from Central Virginia, according to the website.
According to Peake, while the state does have test kits to identify coronavirus, there are very few of them available. Due to this, public health officials will be practicing discretion with who they test, until more kits are available.
The state “received a very small number of test kits,” Peake said, and officials “recommend testing at the state lab with patients who had contact” with an infected person.
Peake indicated that testing for coronavirus is done after a patient tests negative for other viruses. Once the virus screening coming back negative, then the patient is tested for corona.
“We want to make sure we are utilizing our resources as best as we can,” Peake said.
While the virus can infect anyone who comes into contact with an infected person, those with diseases such as diabetes or heart disease, are at a higher risk. The elderly are also at a higher risk for contracting the virus.
As for when the state will receive more testing kits, Peake indicated that companies such as LabCorp will be producing the materials. On Thursday, LabCorp announced that they will provide testing materials to physicians who order the kits. This information can be found on the LabCorp website.
According to Peake, there are a number of Virginians, currently in the state, that are monitoring themselves for the virus. These Virginians have either traveled overseas or been to areas where the virus has been confirmed. Officials are staying in regular contact with them and providing medical advice.
The virus reportedly takes 14 days to manifest in the patient, this is the period in which the officials are in contact with the subjects, who are at home, monitoring themselves for the possibility of symptoms.
“Right now you have ,” Peake said.
Due to the symptoms being so similar to other viruses, such as the flu, Peake stated that there are no significant signs of coronavirus. With the virus being so transmittable officials suggest to continually wash hands with soap and water and cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow.
“This is an emerging disease. It hasn’t circulated amongst people in the past so people don’t have an immunity to it or a vaccine like we do for influenza those are the differences,” Peake said.
As for how many people have been tested and how frequently new patients are being tested, Peake indicated that health officials are forced to follow the criteria set before them. When a patient meets these criteria, such as testing negative to all other viruses, only then can they be tested for coronavirus.
“We’ve been testing people for several weeks now. The criteria did loosen up so as we’ve had criteria open up we’ve been able to test them,” Peake said.
On Thursday U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine released a statement saying that a bill for funding to aid the coronavirus battle, has passed through the senate. This will allow Virginia emergency bipartisan funding for the state.
If passed this will allow $7.8 billion to be used to aid the state of Virginia. According to the release these funds will be used for the development of a vaccine, diagnostic testing and more.
Other purchases that this will fund include the purchase of masks and other protective equipment, the release says.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.