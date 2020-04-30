RICHMOND, Va. — Hospitals, medical providers and dental offices in Virginia can start resuming more routine operations on Friday.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
An order to restrict medical treatment related to non-emergency procedures related to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has been in place for five weeks and is set to expire at midnight tonight will expire, he said.
Northam said the order was issued to preserve PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and make sure enough hospital personnel and beds would be available to handle a possible surge in coronavirus cases.
But enough PPE is now available in hospitals as the state has increased its capacity to provide needed supplies and hospital beds are available, about 5,000 across the state.
“Our efforts to slow the pandemic are showing success and our hospitals have not been overwhelmed,” he said. “We have more PPE and … can decontaminate them.”
Northam said hospitals and dental offices can resume non-emergency procedures on May 1 and have been working to prepare for the transition.
“They are ready,” he said.
Protocols and “best practices” will be in place to protect both staff and patients, he said, including wearing masks, staggered appointments and social distancing in waiting rooms.
Veterinarians can also return to providing “a full array of services” but using public health best practices.
Northam also responded to Pres. Donald Trump’s order invoking the Defense Production Act to require meat and poultry processing plants to remain open despite outbreaks of the virus among workers.
On Monday, the Governor said the outbreaks are occurring in Virginia and threaten several poultry plants, which impact the food supply chain.
Northam said Wednesday he has talked with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue about the order.
“We need the federal government to play a much larger role to keep workers safe,” Northam said he told Perdue, and that includes providing adequate PPE.
Operation of the plants depends are workers who are healthy and are safe, he said, adding that the workers are a vulnerable population because many live in close quarters, don’t speak English and are difficult to isolate or quarantine.
Federal and state agencies should be working together to address the problem, he said, and the CDC (Center for Disease Control) has established guidelines for the plants to better protect workers.
One issue that has surfaced recently is whether rural areas with low numbers of positive cases can relax restrictions sooner than more populous areas in the Tidewater region and Northern Virginia.
“We are still working through a plan to do that,” Northam said. “We are looking at data including new cases and hospitalizations … and the ability to provide PPE and test.”
A Business Task Force has been formed to work on the plan and there have been “great discussions” about it, he added.
Northam said they are still in the planning stages and have one more formal meeting.
In the meantime, input is being sought and received from small and large businesses from across the state.
“We are just as anxious as anybody else to ease restrictions and to get businesses back, to get the economy back … but it has to be done safely and responsibility,” he said.
On another issue, Northam said 100 state prison inmates have been approved for early release in an attempt to reduce the populations in prisons, where virus outbreaks have occurred.
However, he said 62 of those have been released and it only impacts inmates who are low-risk, non-violent, and are within one year of their scheduled release date.
He also said no inmate who has tested positive for the coronavirus will be released.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
