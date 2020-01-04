RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia General Assembly will consider the decriminalization of marijuana during the upcoming legislative session.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that is one of the items on his criminal justice reform agenda.
Decriminalizing simple possession of marijuana would create a $50 civil penalty instead of a criminal penalty. The Governor’s legislation would also clear the records of individuals who have been previously convicted of simple possession.
Other proposals include parole reform, raising the felony larceny threshold, raising the age of juvenile transfer to adult court, and the permanent elimination of driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fines, fees, and court costs.
Del. James W. “Will” Morefield (R-Tazewell County) said he has not yet made a decision on any of Gov. Ralph Northam’s criminal justice system reform proposals.
“I support criminal justice reform and I am a strong believer in second chances,” Morefield said. “As human beings we have all made mistakes at one point, but we must be extremely careful when loosening certain penalties. I will be carefully reviewing the Governor’s proposals over the next several days and make the best decision that I believe is in the best interest of the people I represent.”
“All Virginians deserve access to a fair and equitable criminal justice system … my proposed criminal justice reform legislation and budget initiatives will combat mass incarceration, increase supports for returning citizens, and ensure meaningful second chances for those who have paid their debts to society,” Northam said when he announced his plan. “This is a bold step towards a more just and inclusive commonwealth, and I look forward to working with the General Assembly to pass these measures into law.”
Northam is proposing legislation to raise the felony larceny threshold to $1,000. In 2018, the Governor signed bipartisan legislation raising the felony larceny threshold to $500—the first time it had been raised since 1980. This newly proposed increase will bring Virginia in line with many other states and ensure one mistake does not forever impact a person’s life, he said. Felony convictions carry prison time and create a criminal record that can be a barrier to education, housing, jobs, and more.
Last year, Northam and the General Assembly eliminated the practice of suspending a person’s driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fines and fees. Since that time, over 50,000 Virginians have had their licenses reinstated. Northam’s proposed legislation would make this change permanent.
Northam is also proposing parole reform by expanding eligibility for parole consideration to individuals based on their age and certain medical conditions.
Northam’s two-year budget also includes $4.6 million for pre-trial and probation services, funding for a new public defender’s office in Prince William County, and additional public defender positions across the commonwealth to reduce caseload. Additionally, the budget includes $2 million for pre-release and post-incarceration services.
“This administration continues to demonstrate its dedication to comprehensive criminal justice reform,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “The impact of this legislative package is substantial and transformative. Our parole reform bills will make many more offenders eligible for discretionary parole and the elimination of driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fees and fines and non-driving related offenses will affect hundreds of thousands of people.”
Morefield said the criminal justice reform proposals are just some of the important issues that will be debated during the session, which starts next week.
“The upcoming General Assembly session will be one of the most contentious in Virginia’s history,” he said. “It is my hope those serving the people will fully grasp the importance of preserving Constitutional integrity and the very freedoms that made our nation the greatest the world has ever seen.”
Morefield has been an outspoken critic of Northam’s plan to introduce new gun control laws, including background checks on all gun sales and trades, a ban on selling assault weapons (with all purchased before such legislation would pass grandfathered in) and the reinstatement of the one handgun a month purchase law.
When Tazewell County joined other counties across the commonwealth to pass resolutions declaring the county a Second Amendment sanctuary, Morefield said he “strongly” supported the resolution to protect the county from unconstitutional new gun control laws.
“I am extremely alarmed with the anti-gun legislation being proposed for the upcoming General Assembly session, but this comes at no surprise,” said Morefield. “As Vice-Chairman of the House Militia, Police, & Public Safety Committee, I have been fighting identical proposals and always had enough Republican votes in the House or Senate to defeat them. Unfortunately, I am fearful that we will not have the votes to stop most of the legislation being introduced this session…”
Northam is a Democrat and Democrats now control both the House and the Senate.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
