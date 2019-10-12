BRISTOL,Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold an information meeting in October for a Route 460/College Avenue study.
The information meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bluefield Town Hall, located at 112 Huffard Drive in Bluefield, Va.
The purpose of the meeting is to give citizens an opportunity to review preliminary study findings and provide comments that will assist the town and VDOT in developing plans for future projects to improve safety and traffic flow along Route 460 and College Avenue between Route 720 and Leatherwood Lane, according to VDOT officials.
VDOT officials encouraged all interested citizens to attend the information meeting. To give citizens more flexibility in their participation, there will be no formal presentation. Instead, citizens will be able to review information with VDOT representatives at their convenience anytime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Written and verbal comments will be accepted during the meeting, or may be submitted to VDOT by Nov. 4, 2019. Comments can be mailed to Blake Ailor, Project Manager, 870 Bonham Road, Bristol, Va. 24201. Comments can be emailed to bristolinfo@vdot.virginia.gov, referencing “Route 460/College Avenue Study” in the email subject line.
People who want additional information or require special assistance to participate in the meeting can call VDOT’s Bristol District office at 276-669-6151, VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) or device for hearing impaired (TTY) at 711.
