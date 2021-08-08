RICHMOND, Va. — The Republican legislator who patroned a bill in March related to Virginia school divisions following CDC (Centers for Disease Control) COVID guidelines said it does not mean masks should be required in public schools.
Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant issued a statement Friday about Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement Thursday that children will be required to wear masks at school, based on Senate Bill 1303, which includes language regarding the need to follow CDC guidelines.
The bill says that when providing in-person instruction schools shall “provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
As a result of the nationwide spread of the Delta variant, those CDC guidelines recently changed to include wearing masks in schools as part of the mitigation strategies, regardless of vaccination status.
Northam said school divisions must “follow the law” and all students, teachers and staff should wear masks when schools reopen this month.
“Just like me, Governor Northam is a doctor and knows how to follow the science and implement guidelines such as those from the CDC and AAP,” Dunnavant said in the statement. “And as a former state Senator, just like me, he knows how to read and interpret legislation passed by the General Assembly. The reality is that Governor Northam wants to mandate our children wear masks at school this year and is using an excuse to make a decision he knows is not in the best interest of our next generation.”
Dunnavant said the bill advises that in order for schools to open this year, “they follow CDC guidelines to the maximum extent practicable.”
“Translated - open schools and be adaptable to our children because in-person education is the most important thing,” she said. “Mandates aren’t adaptable. We are both doctors and lawmakers. Governor Northam knows the language in the bill is not a mask mandate. He should take leadership and own his decisions, not make excuses for policies he wants to implement.”
Dunnavant is a Richmond OB-GYN physician.
House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert also disagrees with Northam’s interpretation.
“Leadership means making and owning tough decisions,” he said in a statement Friday. “That’s the exact opposite of what we saw yesterday from Governor Northam. Rather than simply announcing that he will require masking of vaccinated students and teachers in K-12 schools, he instead decided to hide behind a false interpretation of a law that already delayed the reopening of schools to this fall.”
Gilbert said Northam’s remarks hurt the vaccination effort.
“If you’re going to make an unpopular decision, Governor, don’t try to skirt responsibility by lying to Virginians,” he said. “Your weak leadership and inconsistent messaging are just two reasons so many people don’t trust the safe and effective vaccines that are the real way out of this pandemic.”
The Tazewell County School System had already decided to make mask wearing optional for students and staff.
Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said Thursday the school system “will certainly follow whatever mandates come from the Governor’s office.”
However, it was not a mandate from the Governor’s office. Rather, Northam said school divisions must “follow the law.”
When asked directly during a press conference if it is a mandate, Northam indicated Thursday he sees no distinction between a law and a mandate.
“I expect our school divisions across the commonwealth to follow the law,” he said, adding that if school divisions refuse to comply with CDC guidelines they should “have a frank discussion with their legal counsel.”
On Friday, the Roanoke County School Board reversed an earlier decision on making mask wearing optional, and all students and staff will now be required to wear masks when school opens.
Botetourt and Charlotte counties also decided to now require masks when school starts.
State Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, said school divisions should make their own decision on the issue.
Hackworth, who was elected in March to his first term after the death of former state Sen. Ben Chafin, said he has previously asked Northam not to “paint the commonwealth with a board brush” and give localities more leeway because what is happening in Fairfax, for example, may not be happening in Southwest Virginia.
Residents in this region are concerned about students, about the elderly, and “we don’t want to put them in any danger,” he said. “But we don’t think it is right for the government to say it’s mandatory here … because of something that is happening in Fairfax.”
“He is incorrect in making that announcement,” Hackworth said, adding that the Governor should not have that kind of power.
Local leaders know best what is going on in their communities, he said.
Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County, agrees with Hackworth.
“I believe it should be left up to the locality to make the decision,” he said. “Regardless of mandating masks or not, the spread is only going to slow down significantly more as people become vaccinated. The virus is deadly and it is my hope that more individuals who are not vaccinated will reconsider taking the vaccine. It may save their life and the lives of those who are more susceptible to the disease.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.