RICHMOND, Va. — An amendment by Virginia State Sen.Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, would mean a bonus of $5,000 in hazard pay for sheriff’s department and regional jail officers.
Last week, the amendment was approved by voice vote in the Senate after Gov. Ralph Northam’s introduced budget only included $1,000.
The Virginia General Assembly met during a special session to make adjustments to Virginia’s budget to allocate billions in federal coronavirus relief funds.
“Virginians rely on Sheriff’s Deputies and those who staff our regional jails to keep our communities safe,” Hackworth said. “These law enforcement professionals are essential throughout Virginia, and particularly important to rural communities like those I represent. I am gratified to see my amendment to increase hazard-pay bonuses for these sworn officers will be included in the final Senate budget.”
Senator State Sen. Steven D. Newman,R-Bedford County, combined his similar amendment for sheriff’s departments with Hackworth’s.
The adjustment is being negotiated in conference currently and a final version should be determined by early next week, Hackworth said.
Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said the extra pay is welcome news.
“The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office have been very appreciative of the recent work our Board of Supervisors have done to increase our pay and I am grateful for the efforts of Senator Hackworth and his colleagues, who recognize the need to increase deputy pay across the state to lessen the disparity and attract new applicants, the best in the profession,” he said. “Without proper training and resources, our office cannot properly train, test and offer better pay to serve the people of Tazewell County and across the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Hieatt said the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association is also in full support of the Hackworth amendment to increase the sheriff’s deputy bonus “to address staff shortages and the mental health crisis as the Governor and Joint Money Committees convene a workgroup to examine and address the compensation structure for deputy sheriffs.”
Hackworth said he is happy to be able to get through an important and crucial piece of legislation during his first term in office.
Hackworth was elected to the office in a special election in March to fill the vacancy created after the death of former state Sen. Ben Chafin.
Hackworth also said he fought for adding $500,000 in fund allocation for the Coalfields Expressway and $470,000 in allocation for Spearhead Trails, but both were defeated by the Democrat majority.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
