RICHMOND, VA — During its annual Spring Meeting this week, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) elected the 2022-2023 slate of officers to its Board of Directors. The Board, comprised of hospital and health system leaders from across the Commonwealth, unanimously elected Clinch Valley Health Chief Executive Officer Peter Mulkey as Chair.
Mulkey began his career at Clinch Valley as a clinical pharmacist, later becoming director of pharmacy and a clinical instructor in the Medical College of Virginia’s Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutics. Mulkey has also previously served as assistant administrator and COO at Clinch Valley. He is a Fellow of the American College of Health Executives and in 2018 earned the designation of Certified Professional in Patient Safety after completing concentrated educational work with a national patient safety organization.
“We are emerging from two years of confronting a global public health emergency with valuable experience gained and lessons learned, as well as new challenges ahead such as strengthening a depleted health care workforce and shoring up our hospitals, working with partners and stakeholders to enhance our behavioral health system, and preparing for future emergency situations,” said Mulkey. “Since the pandemic began in 2020, Virginia has had more than 1.68 million COVID-19 cases, our hospitals have treated and discharged more than 107,700 patients and have administered more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. As we continue to work together to protect public health and enhance access to care, I am humbled by the faith my colleagues have placed in me to serve as VHHA Board Chair and I pledge to carry on this important work on behalf of the hospital community.”
