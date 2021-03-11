By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — The coronavirus pandemic may have an impact on vehicle values in Tazewell County.
According to Tazewell County Commissioner of Revenue David Anderson, historically, vehicle values tend to depreciate from month to month.
“As such, the predicted value of any vehicle would be lower than the value of that same vehicle the previous January,” Anderson said in a press release. “However, in early 2020, vehicle values were trending as the industry normally expected. Then, in March, COVID-19 altered the anticipated trends of the automobile industry. As a result, all major vehicle valuation services, not just National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), indicated increased market values between January 2020 and January 2021.”
Anderson said just over the summer of 2020, prices increased over 10 percent for the U.S. used car market as a whole. Anderson said several key market events, beginning as far back as mid-2019, played a part in the values established in January 2021.
For example, in March of 2020, the Federal Reserve cut the interest rates to near 0 percent. The low interest rates, on both new and preowned vehicles, allowed consumers to purchase vehicles sooner than they would have in the past. Furthermore, the pandemic led to temporary closures of certain auto manufacturing plants as they transitioned for a period of time to the production of ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment. Large fleet companies also chose not to replace inventory, the statement from Anderson said.
Anderson said in accordance with the Code of Virginia 58.1-3503, the Tazewell County Commissioner of the Revenue uses the “Clean Loan Value” established by NADA as fair market value.
“The Commissioner’s Office will make adjustments for vehicles exceeding the mileage indicated in the pricing guide,” Anderson said.
Residents can contact the Commissioner of Revenue Office at 276-385-1234, 276-385-1237 or visit www.tazewellcountycor.org for a high mileage form, Anderson said.
