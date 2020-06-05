BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation is still seeking public comment on a plan that seeks to alleviate traffic congestion along the heavily traveled Route 460/College Avenue corridor in Bluefield, Va.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, VDOT is encouraging area residents to provide comments online. The deadline to do so is Friday, June 12.
The purpose of this ongoing study is to address existing safety, access and traffic flow issues along the heavily traveled U.S. Route 460 and College Avenue corridor between Route 720 and Leatherwood Lane.
In order to provide input into this plan, area residents are asked to participate in the virtual public comment program by connecting online to http://www.virginiadot.org/Route460CollegeAve.
Michelle Earl, a public affairs officer with VDOT, said a public information hearing was held last October in Bluefield, Va.
“VDOT’s planning team has used that feedback to develop proposed projects to enhance safety, accessibility and travel on U.S. Route 460 and College Avenue,” Earl said. “The virtual public meeting is being held to provide an update on the proposed transportation improvement projects and solicit input.”
Those who would prefer to provide comments in writing or via email can still do that as well, but all written comments must be received by June 12. Area residents can mail written comments to Blake Ailor, Bristol District Planner, 870 Bonham Road, Bristol, Virginia 24201. Those who wish to send their comments via email can send them to bristolinfo@vdot.virginia.gov, referencing “US Route 460/College Avenue Study” in the email subject line.
Earl said a paper copy of the survey can be obtained by call Ailor at 276-669-6151.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
