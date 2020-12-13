CHARLESTON — The COVID-19 vaccine is literally on its way to states and the first vaccinations locally may be administered as early as Tuesday, but officials say it is just the beginning of a long road to recovering a sense normalcy.
As of Saturday, the FDA (Federal Drug Administration) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has given the green light to distribute the first batches of the Pfizer vaccine to states, a process now under way.
Those initial shipments will go to distribution hubs in West Virginia and then to localities, but the exact number to various entities is not yet known.
However, Princeton Community Hospital will be receiving about 400 doses initially and that is where vaccinations are planned for Tuesday.
Rose Morgan, nursing director at the hospital, said those doses are scheduled to be picked up Monday.
“Our vaccine component is being sent to Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) and we will have to go pick it up,” she said. “That is for our use here and this first level of vaccine is targeted for those hospital staff who work most closely with COVID patients.”
Morgan said she does know not how many doses the county will receive as a whole and the Mercer County Health Department will receive doses as well to be distributed, but that number is not yet known.
Officials at the department have said they are ready to receive, store and distribute however many they receive.
Besides front line health care workers, the other targeted population to receive the vaccine first are residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
“We will begin vaccinations in Tuesday, if everything falls into place,” Morgan said. “Those first shots at PCH should be ready to administer. On Monday, we are planning to pick them up at CAMC.”
Since the hospital does not have a sub-zero freezer, dry ice will be used to keep the vaccine at a required temperature, about 90 degrees below zero, she added.
Morgan called distributing and administering the vaccine a “very elaborate plan” not only because the temperature required, but also two shots are required, three weeks apart.
Not only that, all doses cannot be administered straightaway to those who care for COVID patients, she said, because the hospital cannot take a chance on some having side effects, such as fatigue or nausea, or an allergic reaction that could prevent them from working.
“We have to spread that around between different types of our staff,” she said, in order to maintain a consistency of critical personnel to be available.
Some staff members may also be reluctant to take the vaccine, she added, since they are not required by the CDC to do so.
“It’s really difficult to say how many will take it initially because some people are very much wary of taking the vaccine and more cautious early in this process,” she said, adding that is likely more and more people will take it when they see it is going well and no significant issues surface.
Morgan said all staff will eventually have access to doses as Moderna’s vaccine is expected to be approved later this week, a vaccine that also requires two shots, but four weeks apart.
AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson also are finalizing vaccines, she said, and will soon seek emergency use authorization.
On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice said the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program will be challenging.
“It will take a lot of work,” he said. “But without any question, between the National Guard and all the players that are working with them, we’ll get this done.”
Pfizer will send the initial doses, a total of 60,000 spread out over a number of weeks, with Moderna following with a total of 32,600 doses also spread out over weeks.
“We will get a limited supply of vaccines at first, so our team of experts is still finalizing the plan to make sure that the vaccines are available to all West Virginians, starting with those who are at the highest risk,” Justice said.
There will be two main phases of vaccine allocation.
Phase 1 will include those at the highest risk of serious complications from COVID-19, as well as individuals who are essential frontline workers fighting this pandemic.
Following that, community infrastructure and emergency response, public health officials, and first-responders will receive the vaccine and then other healthcare workers, teachers and education staff in higher education and K-12, and other sectors for critical services for the state, such as utility and transportation workers.
Justice said phase 2 will be for the general public, with those over 65 years old and people with chronic health problems first. Mid-March is the date eyed for everyone to have access to the vaccine.
The number of doses received will change as production ramps up and, when they do, the additional phases and groups who will receive the vaccine will be announced, he said.
State National Guard Adjutant Gen. James Hoyer said Friday about 500 guard members plus some civilians will help with the vaccine distribution as well as continue helping localities with testing.
“It’s a pretty significant process we are working through,” he said. “The Pfizer vaccine is challenging in its distribution (because of the low temperature required).”
Hoyer said the NG will use a “hub and spoke process” to take the vaccine from five hubs set up around the state to the many local destinations using dry ice containers, maintaining the integrity of the temperatures.
“We will get to those operations as quickly as possible and not waste a single dose,” he said.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said projections show at least 70 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve the “herd immunity” needed to stabilize and then stop the spread.
That immunity may not happen until next summer, experts have said.
That is why Marsh said right now and in the next few months wearing a mask and physical distancing are essential tools to prevent the spread.
“As we go forward we should see a real benefit from vaccinations all the way through,” he said of the need for everyone to get the vaccination and the impact if they do.
Dr. Steven Stefancic, Mercer County Health Officer, said recently the vaccine is not for anyone under 16 years old and women who are pregnant should consult their physician.
Stefancic also said the temporary side effects may be similar to those associated with a flu shot and a small percentage of people could have an allergic reaction.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
