CHARLESTON — West Virginia residents who have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine can now register for the upcoming vaccination lottery, which is giving away millions of dollars and many other prizes.
Gov. Jim Justice said those vaccinated must register for the lottery and can do so by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.org.
The official name of the lottery is Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change a life and the first drawing will be June 20.
Babydog is Justice’s pet bulldog, who often appears at his pandemic briefings.
“This is a life-changing opportunity in more ways than one,” Justice said. “You have the power to not only safeguard your health as we continue to battle COVID-19, but you can also take home a number of wonderful prizes. It’s a win-win situation that I hope all West Virginians will take advantage of.”
Justice announced the details of the lottery last week as a way to entice residents to get vaccinated.
Drawings start June 20 and will then be held once a week through Aug. 4 with $1 million given away every week, among other prizes.
On the last day of the vaccine lottery, Aug. 4., a grand prize of $1,588,000 will be given away with the runnerup being awarded $588,000. The 588,000 number refers to Justice’s campaign to get 70 percent of the population vaccinated because that is the number needed to reach the goal.
Other prizes being given away on June 20 include two Rocky Ridge specially outfitted pickup trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any state college or university to anyone between 12 years old and 25, five custom hunting rifles, five custom shotguns and 25 weekend getaways. Those prizes will continue to be given away each week.
“To be eligible, you have to at least get your first shot,” Justice said, and everyone must register as well.
As of Friday, 59.1 percent of residents 12 years old and above had received at least one dose.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
