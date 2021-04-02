TAZEWELL, Va. — Residents of Southwest Virginia who would like to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being asked to schedule an appointment for an upcoming clinic.
The Cumberland Plateau Health District, which includes Tazewell and Buchanan counties, will hold a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 7. It is an appointment-only event.
Appointments will be offered, via phone and email, to those who are on the state’s pre-registration list, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Eligible individuals are all those age 65 and older, ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions and frontline essential workers in Group 1a, 1b, and 1c.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine,” Karen Shelton, M.D., acting health director for the Cumberland Plateau Health District, said in a prepared statement. “We know that there are individuals who are interested in the one dose vaccine, and those individuals should pre-register on the state waitlist.”
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for those age 18 and older. Shelton said anyone with specific medical concerns or questions should talk with their health care provider about the vaccine.
Shelton said COVID-19 cases have mostly plateaued across Southwest Virginia.
“Cases have decreased, but plateaued across the district, and we are very excited about expanding our vaccine efforts,” she said. “We must continue to remain vigilant in maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks and washing our hands in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
No new virus-related deaths were reported in the region Thursday. Locally, Tazewell County reported seven new virus cases Thursday and Buchanan County saw three new virus cases. Bland County also reported seven new virus cases. Two new cases were reported in Giles County.
The health department said individuals who are in quarantine or isolation for COVID-19 should wait until that condition resolves before scheduling an appointment. Those who have received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment for COVID-19 within the last 90 days should wait until the 90-day mark before scheduling an appointment, the health department press release said.
To pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine at this and other future events within the Cumberland Plateau Health District, area residents are asked to visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX - IN - VA (1-877-829-4682). For questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine within in Virginia, please contact the Virginia COVID Information Center at 1-877-VAX-INVA (1-877-829-4682).
