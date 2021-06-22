BLUEFIELD — With COVID variants still around and more expected to spread, vaccinations remain a priority for public health officials.
“We are seeing the UK (United Kingdom) variant continuing to creep up,” said Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department administrator. “I am also concerned about the Delta variant. It is not a matter of if, but a matter of when it arrives in our county.”
As of Monday, Mercer County has had 49 confirmed cases of the UK variant, which spreads about twice as fast as the original COVID virus.
“Everything we hear and read says the vaccines work against the variants, Topping said. “If you are fully vaccinated and get the variant your chances of recovery are greatly increased over those that are not vaccinated.”
The Delta variant, originating in India, has spread to the state with three cases, as of last week.
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said last week those cases have been handled, but more are likely to be detected.
Marsh said it is about 40 percent more infectious than the UK variant and people are twice as likely to become hospitalized. It is also more infectious with children than the UK variant.
“That is a concern with the number of people still not vaccinated,” he said, referring to the almost 40 percent percent of state residents who are eligible but have not received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Marsh said the three cases in West Virginia “have been isolated” and so far no more cases have been seen, but that could change as the Delta variant becomes the most common form in the country and in the state.
Topping has been adamant about the importance of vaccinations.
“I have heard all the false statements as to why people should not get vaccinated,” he said. “It is time that those that have not been vaccinated to wake up. We are not out of the woods yet with COVID-19. These variants are real and can be deadly. If not for yourselves, then get vaccinated for your family, loved ones and friends. For those who say, ‘God will take care of me,’ that is correct. He has given all of us vaccines to take to protect ourselves. It is time for people to take what God has given us.”
Vaccinations have dropped of in the county, he said, “but we are seeing the numbers of young people going up some.”
Clinics for the vaccine are set for this week at the Mercer County Health Department on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
However, Topping said that is for this week only.
“We have changed the venue for next week back to the PRS (Princeton Rescue Squad) for Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.” he said.
On Monday, according to the state DHHR website, the vaccination rate in the county stood at 47.1 percent of eligible residents (at least 12 years old) fully vaccinated, below the state rate of 52.6 percent.
In McDowell County, that rate is 43 percent in Monroe County it is 41.5 percent.
Gov, Jim Justice had set a goal of having 65 percent or more of eligible residents receiving at least one dose by Jan. 20, but fell short at 61.5 percent.
A vaccination lottery, Do It For Babydog, was initiated to entice people to get vaccinated and possibly win prizes, including $1 million.
The first drawing was held Sunday with Karen Foley of Mineral Wells named as the winner of the $1 million cash prize.
Local winners included Deborah McNew of Princeton, winner of a custom hunting shotgun, and Bonnie Taylor of Montcalm, also winning a custom hunting shotgun.
Bonnie Gibson and Kimberly Jackson, both of Princeton, won a state park weekend getaway.
Additional lottery drawings will be held every week through August 4 and will feature all of the same prizes that were awarded Sunday, including two custom pickup trucks. The final drawing on Aug. 4 will include a $1.588 million grand prize and a $588,000 second prize.
With six more “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” prize giveaways scheduled, all West Virginians who have received at least one dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines are encouraged to register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.