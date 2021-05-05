BLUEFIELD — A drop in the number or residents wanting COVID vaccinations has forced the Mercer County Health Department to cut its vaccination clinic days from three days a week to two and to use expanded hours one of those days to serve people after work.
“With the number of persons wanting vaccine shots dropping off dramatically, the MCHD is changing its schedule for clinics,” said MCHD Administrator Roger Topping, with the clinics this week on Thursday and Friday at the Karen Preservati Education Center/Princeton Rescue Squad.
“Thursday’s clinic will be for working people,” he said. “The clinic will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will give people that work until 5 p.m. a chance to get their vaccine shot. We are giving them the opportunity.”
The move was prompted by requests from the public.
Friday’s clinic will be the usual hours, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and everyone 16 and older is welcome with no appointment needed.
Topping said the clinics continue to struggle to bring people in, but he has been encouraged by more youth getting the vaccine.
“We are seeing more young people come in but I would like to see more come,” he said. “They are out there, we just need to encourage more participation.”
Topping also is optimistic about the possibility the FDA will give the go-head next week for 12 to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated.
“I believe the 12 to 15 age group will be a draw for awhile,” he said.
A mobile vaccine unit will also soon be available for the health department.
It was ordered and could be delivered any time, he said.
The trailer will be equipped to be self-contained and can deliver the vaccine anywhere in the county.
However, Topping said the health department needs a vehicle to tow it and one that can also be used for other purposes.
But ordering a SUV or truck that would work is presenting a snag.
“It is taking 16 to 20 weeks to get them here and that is not guaranteed,” he said.
The mobile unit comes at a time when Gov. Jim Justice is asking for a more aggressive approach with the vaccine, taking it to the people wherever they are.
Justice has set a goal of 70 percent of eligible residents vaccinated, saying if that happens the mask mandate will be lifted.
Pres. Joe Biden has set a July 4 date for the nation to see 70 percent of eligible people vaccinated.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is sending emails and texts directly to people asking them to call to schedule a vaccination. That number is 833-734-0965.
As of Tuesday, 36.3 percent of state residents are fully vaccinated and 44.1 percent have had at least one shot.
In Mercer County, as of Tuesday, 20,333 doses had been given, meaning 42.4 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
