RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents now have the option of downloading an app on their cell phone that can be used to notify them if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the app during his weekly pandemic briefing Wednesday.
The new free app is called COVIDWISE, he said, and available through Google and Apple.
“Virginia is the first state in the nation to use this technology,” he said.
Northam said he wants to make it clear this is no “Big Brother,” and no personal information is involved.
“This app does not track or store your personal information,” he said. “It does not track you at all.”
But it offers another level of protection.
“The COVIDWISE exposure notification app gives you an additional tool to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community, while maintaining your personal privacy,” he said. “I encourage all Virginians to download and use this app, so we can work together to contain this virus.”
Northam said it is entirely voluntary and lets you know if you have had close contact with someone who has been tested positive.
That information is followed by testing and self-quarantine, which prevents spread.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) developed COVIDWISE in partnership with Spring ML using funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The app is available to download through the App Store and the Google Play Store.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to be identified across the commonwealth, it is important for people to know whether they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the disease,” said state Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. “COVIDWISE will notify you if you’ve likely been exposed to another app user who anonymously shared a positive COVID-19 test result. Knowing your exposure history allows you to self-quarantine effectively, seek timely medical attention, and reduce potential exposure risk. The more Virginians use COVIDWISE, the greater the likelihood that you will receive timely exposure notifications that lead to effective disease prevention.”
Each day, the device downloads a list of all random keys associated with positive COVID-19 results submitted by other app users and checks them against the list of random keys it has encountered in the last 14 days. If there is a match, COVIDWISE may notify the individual, taking into account the date and duration of exposure, and the Bluetooth signal strength which is used to estimate proximity.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be notified by a VDH case investigator and will be given a unique numeric code. This code is entered into the app by the user and serves as verification of a positive report. Others who have downloaded COVIDWISE and have been in close proximity to the individual who reported as being positive will receive a notice which reads, “You have likely been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.” This is your alert to get tested.
The notice includes the estimated number of days since the exposure and provides several options for taking further action, including contacting a primary care physician or local health department, monitoring symptoms, and finding nearby test locations. The Virtual VDH tab within the app also provides links to online resources and relevant phone numbers.
Anyone who downloads the app has the option to choose to receive exposure notifications, and if a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, it is up to them whether or not to share their result anonymously through COVIDWISE. No location data or personal information is ever collected, stored, tracked, or transmitted to VDH as part of the app. Users have the ability to delete the app or turn off exposure notifications at any time.
Widespread use is critical to the success of this effort, and VDH is launching a robust, statewide public information campaign to make sure Virginians are aware of the COVIDWISE app, its privacy protection features, and how it can be used to support public health and help reduce the spread of the virus.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
