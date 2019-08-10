TAZEWELL, Va. — Troopers with the Virginia State Police were investigating after a fatal two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle was reported Friday afternoon in Tazewell County. Va.
The Virginia State Police responded about 12:31 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash in Tazewell County, Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the state police, said late Friday evening.
“A truck and motorcycle collided in the 3600 block of Ravens Nest Branch Road,” Geller stated. “The motorcyclist did not survive the crash, which remains under investigation.”
Additional information was unavailable Friday.
