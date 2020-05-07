By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday the target date of May 15 to start Phase One of reopening Virginia is still on track.
“More details on guidance and restrictions (included in Phase One) will be provided on Friday,” he said.
Northam said the state needed to see two weeks of declining numbers related to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic based on CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines “and we are seeing that. I hope we can enter Phase One on May 15.”
Other criteria are also being met, he said, and they include a stabilization of the percent of positive tests to those tested, stabilization of hospitalizations, enough hospital beds and ventilators available, and an increased capability to test and trace contacts.
“We are significantly increasing our testing and hiring over 1,000 contact tracers,” he said. Tracers work in the community to find anyone who may have been in contact with someone who tested positive and then quarantine to contain any spread.
Northam also said when the guidelines for Phase One are detailed, localities can, if they choose, keep the tighter restrictions that are in place now.
“Our localities are being affected in very different ways,” he said. “When we do detail Phase One restrictions we regard that as a floor, but local governments can maintain additional restrictions.”
Northam said that is because in areas like Northern Virginia, where the positive case number is high, maintaining stricter restrictions is an issue and localities have the flexibility to continue tighter restrictions if needed.
Phase One will allow some businesses to reopen, including restaurants, but with restrictions related to capacity, social distancing and protective equipment used by staff. Hair salons and barbers shops will also be allowed to reopen during Phase One.
Northam also addressed the issue of poultry plants on the Eastern Shore where positive cases of the virus have been detected with workers, threatening to close down some plants.
“We have large-scale testing for plant workers,” he said, adding a team from the CDC has been helping as well as the National Guard.
Local health departments are testing in the community to avoid further spread, he added.
