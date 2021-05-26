RICHMOND, Va. — A group of Virginia legislators, including Del. James W. (Will) Morefield, R-Tazewell County, and state Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, are involved in crafting special legislation to help advance the Coalfields Expressway.
Designated as U.S. Route 121 and a Congressional High Priority Corridor, the Coalfields Expressway will link Interstates 64 and 77 in West Virginia with Route 23 in Virginia, which links to interstates in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Members of the CFX (Coalfield Expressway Authority Board) on Monday gave Jonathan Belcher, CFX executive director, the approval to work with the legislators.
Belcher said there have been several meetings at which the expressway had been discussed and several different boards in the region have adopted resolutions of support for construction of the roadway.
Discussions with federal legislative offices, including Congressman Morgan Griffith and Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, have also been under way, he said.
The expressway project, with a total price tag of an estimated $2.6 billion, is now included in new federal appropriations and transportation language targeting it to receive $7.1 million, although those appropriations must still be approved at the federal level.
A meeting with state and federal officials in West Virginia was also held recently with Morefield and Hackworth facilitating.
Both were also in attendance at Monday’s CFX meeting and gave a brief update on the meeting with West Virginia officials.
Morefield said the meeting was set up to discuss the project and how it ties into West Virginia and also to get West Virginia’s support for the formation of a tri-state coalition with Virginia and Kentucky to advance the roadway.
“I am confident that by partnering with our neighbor states, it makes a persuasive argument at the federal level and at the state level too,” he said, adding he has also worked on building a strong relationship with Northern Virginia legislators to advance the project.
“I am absolutely committed to this project,” he said, and he hopes a meeting can be arranged with Kentucky officials in the coming days.
Hackworth agreed the meeting in West Virginia had gone well and he added there appeared to be a “good appetite” for the project at the federal level as well.
“We are committed to getting this done and we do see some real progress,” he said.
Belcher, who along with several other Virginia officials attended the meeting with West Virginia by Zoom, commended Morefield and Hackworth for getting it set up in such a short period of time and added that during its short time as a working board, “this board has caused a lot of positive momentum on the Coalfields Expressway.”
In West Virginia, the Coalfields Expressway will be about 65 miles long and in Virginia the length of the corridor will be about 50 miles.
Part of the Coalfields Expressway, about 18 miles, has been completed in West Virginia.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
