TAZEWELL, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has activated new public health call centers to answer questions and provide information about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The call center number for the Cumberland Plateau Health District, which includes Tazewell, Buchanan, Russell and Dickenson counties, is 276-415-3430. The call center is being manned Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
According to a news release from the health department, the call center will answer questions and provide information about COVID-19 and related issues, including symptoms, how to minimize the risk of exposure for yourself and your loved ones, local and statewide conditions, testing resources and how they are used, and what to do if you think you may be ill.
According to the statement, the call centers will be staffed by employees from multiple health departments. If you get a busy signal, wait and call back in a few minutes. The numbers do not have voice mailboxes, so you cannot leave messages. Call center staff also have updated information on general county services and resources, to assist residents who do not have internet access, and those with questions on county services.
The Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
• Stay home when you are sick
• Avoid contact with sick people
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor
• Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public
• Avoid crowds of more than 10 people
