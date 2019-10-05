WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that has stalled completion of two natural gas pipelines starting in West Virginia.
State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded the high court’s decision Friday to review a federal appeals court ruling that halted construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACC).
Morrisey led a 16-state coalition in July that urged the Supreme Court to review, and ultimately overturn, the lower court ruling, a decision the coalition argues could unnecessarily block pipeline construction and impede economic growth nationwide.
The issue at stake is whether the U.S. Forest Service had the authority to grant the ACC rights-of-way through forestland beneath federal trailways, the Appalachian Trail (AT) specifically.
Both Dominion Energy’s ACC, which runs through Harrison, Lewis, Upshur, Randolph and Pocahontas counties en route to Virginia and North Carolina, and the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), which crosses Summers and Monroe counties in West Virginia and Giles County in Virginia, among others, must cross (underneath) the AT.
Both pipelines’ construction has been stalled because of that, with the MVP not being able to continue the pipeline underneath the AT at the top of Peters Mountain in Monroe County going into Giles County.
Morrisey has argued that the lower court’s ruling should be overturned, so the pipelines can proceed underneath the AT but also because leaving the ruling intact could unnecessarily block pipeline construction and impede economic growth nationwide.
“West Virginia strongly supports the Supreme Court’s decision as it signals the court recognizes the profound importance of this case as a matter of federal law and economic impact to Appalachia and the nation as a whole,” Morrisey said. “We remain hopeful this decision is a precursor to ultimate victory and an end to the unnecessary delays that have negatively impacted the livelihoods of our working class families and the services they receive.”
The halting of pipeline construction costs West Virginia jobs and lost revenue from income and property taxes, he added.
“The (lower) court’s decision was completely wrong,” Morrisey said recently. “This decision, if it holds, will stand in the way of economic diversification, education and public safety. Continued delays negatively impact the livelihoods of our working class families and the services they receive.”
Morrisey said the attorneys general argue that, if left intact, the ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals would transform 1,000 miles of the Appalachian Trail into a near-impenetrable barrier to energy development – all due to a one-tenth of mile crossing on a 600-mile pipeline (as well as the MVP Peters Mountain crossing).
If applied nationwide, the coalition argues the appeals court decision would seal off more than 11,000 miles of federal trails from development and potentially disrupt the national power grid because of the “chilling effect it could have on infrastructure investment.”
Both pipelines have met with protest and other court challenges.
After the MVP, a 300-plus mile, 42-inch diameter pipe, started construction in early 2018, protests have been staged in its path, including people fastening themselves to machinery and “tree sitters” who climb trees that must be cut and refuse to leave.
Many have been arrested in Summers and Monroe counties as well as in Virginia counties.
The latest happened last week when Duff Benjamin, a 75-year-old midwife, grandmother, and self-identified “raging granny,” locked herself to Mountain Valley Pipeline construction equipment in Montgomery County.
According to Appalachians Against Pipelines (AAP), she blocked work for five hours before being extracted, arrested, and charged with 5 misdemeanors. She has since been bailed out of jail.
The AAP organization as well as other environmental groups, both locally and nationally, have protested the pipeline, saying it “endangers water, ecosystems, and communities along its route, contributes to climate change, increases demand for natural gas (and therefore fracking), and is entrenched in corrupt political processes.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
